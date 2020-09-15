Apple Fitness Plus is a new workout service to rival Fitbit and Peloton

Apple has lifted the lid on its long-rumored health and workout service; Apple Fitness Plus is a collection of workouts that you can tune into on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, and it works alongside your Apple Watch, so you can track all your fitness data onscreen as you go.

Announced at Apple's 2020 event, the service was introduced alongside watchOS 7, the Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE – all of which come with clever new health-tracking features.

Right now, it's unclear whether you'll need watchOS 7 to use Apple Fitness Plus, but we'll be sure to update this article as soon as we find out.

In any case, you'll be able to find Fitness Plus in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and the company says it will be available before the end of 2020 in "half a dozen countries".

It's set to cost $9.99 per month or $79 for an annual subscription. While global pricing is still to be confirmed, that works out at around £7 / AU$14 per month or £60 / AU$100 per year.

It will also be bundled in with the new Apple One subscription bundles. Apple Fitness Plus – alongside Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, and Apple Arcade – will be part of a range of different bundles, making it cheaper to subscribe to multiple Apple services at once.

What do you get with Apple Fitness Plus?

With Apple Fitness Plus, you get new video workouts every week from a series of instructors that teach alongside a variety of workout music styles, like Hip Hop, Country and R&B.

Apple says that you can select the workout, the trainer, the length of the exercise, as well as the music – and if you have an Apple Music account, you can even link the two, so that any playlists you create for a workout can be listened to later on.

As you work out, fitness data from your Apple Watch will be cast onto your screen – so you can see your heart rate, blood oxygen, and other metrics in real time. As Apple explains:

"When a workout is selected and started on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, the correct workout type will automatically start on Apple Watch. During the session, the metrics from Apple Watch are shown on the screen and come to life for moments of inspiration."

"For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate or begins a countdown timer, those numbers will animate on the screen. And for customers who like to push themselves with a little healthy competition, the optional Burn Bar shows how their current effort stacks up against anyone who has done the same workout previously."

It looks like there will be lots of different exercise styles to choose from, including yoga, Peleton-style cycling, dance, treadmill walking/running, strength, core and HIIT training, rowing, and even "mindful cool downs". Don't consider yourself a gym bunny? Don't worry, Apple says there's an 'absolute beginner' program built-in.

If you need a bit of extra encouragement, the familiar Activity rings from Apple Watch also appear on screen, "highlighting the wearer’s progress and launching an animated celebration as they close". Plus, with Activity Sharing, "users can enable friends and family to see Fitness+ workouts completed, and workouts can also be shared to their favorite social media channels".

It's unsurprising that Apple has expanded its services to include a fitness subscription to rival Peleton and Fitbit – after all, it says that its Workout app is one of its most popular offerings.

Fitness has certainly been a huge focus of the Apple event so far – the Apple Watch 6 has also been announced, with a new health sensor in the watch that allows you to monitor your blood oxygen levels and an ECG (electrocardiogram) that keeps an eye on your heart rhythm.

There's also the new Apple Watch SE. While it won't feature the ECG or new SpO2 sensors of the Apple Watch 6, it does include a more basic set of health and fitness tools.

These will include activity tracking, fall detection, and the Noise app to warn you if your environment is too loud. There will also be sleep tracking and automatic hand washing detection.