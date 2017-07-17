Lift off: Google Nest smart home gear finally available in Australia

Nest Labs, an Alphabet (née Google) company based in California, has announced the official arrival of its connected safety and security devices to Australian shores, though you'll only be able to acquire them via iSelect’s new Life Admin online storefront .

The Nest Cam Indoor and the weatherproof Nest Cam Outdoor security cameras carry a price tag of $319 each, while the Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm has been priced at $189 for the Australian market.

There’s even a subscription cloud storage service on offer – Nest Aware – with prices starting at $14 for the first paired Nest device, with an additional $7 for any subsequent ones.

“Nest is focused on creating a home that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it,” said Maxime Veron, Director of Product Marketing at Nest.

“To date, Nest’s hardware, software and services have been available for purchase in just 12 markets, yet they’re used by millions of people in more than 190 countries. Today we’re excited to be entering our first market in Asia Pacific region through our partnership with iSelect.”

Well, that makes us lucky number 13.

The security and safety products will be available as either standalone purchases or as a bundle offer with iSelect energy and telco partners such as Optus, Sumo and Mate Communicate.

Customers who purchase a Nest product could, in the coming months, avail exclusive offers on home loans and health insurance as well.