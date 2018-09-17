Affinity Photo for iPad gets a major update

Serif's Affinity Photo for iPad has just had a major update with Version 1.6.9 offering a number of improvements and new features.

Highlights include massively-expanded support for touch gesture control, a refined UI with much improved brush management, and a new Export persona that allows for instant export of multiple slices and layers.

Managing Director of Affinity Photo developer Serif, Ashley Hewson, says: "Reviewers and customers told us Affinity Photo for iPad was a truly revolutionary product when we launched on-stage during Apple’s WWDC keynote last year.

"For the first time it gave photographers, artists, editors and retouchers a full professional mobile workflow with all the features you’d expect, on the go."

Undo/Redo gesture with two/three finger tap

A new workspace for exporting regions of your image as slices

Added drag modifiers to studio icons for colour, text, navigator and history

Added support for brush nozzle base texture mode

Added canvas rotation control via Navigator Studio

Added swipe gesture to swap primary and secondary colors

Context menu now uses a long-press release gesture to invoke

Added two-finger hold gesture to resize a layer from its centre

During shape creation, a two-finger hold gesture will transform the layer

Easy access to merge and rasterise commands via Layer Studio icons

Improved brush stroke lag and small stroke response

Brushes remember previously used stroke settings

Move any custom brush to any category

Added support for on-screen keyboard trackpad mode

Added Tab key to on-screen keyboard context bar

Updated Persona icons

Numerous other improvements and fixes

Serif is running a flash offer until midday (BST) September 18 to celebrate the launch of the latest version Affinity Photo for iPad, and will be available for £13.99 / $13.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). Existing users can download the updated version free of charge at any time.