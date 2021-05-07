Resident Evil Village weapons: every weapon and weapon part available

Resident Evil Village guides Resident Evil Village labyrinth puzzles: how to find all the labyrinth balls Resident Evil Village Treasure Map solution: find the Castle Dimitrescu treasure

Resident Evil Village is here and this Gothic experience provides even more scares, chases and frenetic encounters with monstrosities. As first-person combat plays a large role in your survival, finding all the various guns and weapon parts to upgrade them will be a necessity.

We've gathered the list of weapons and weapon parts in Resident Evil Village right here for your perusal. Just to be clear, we're only including weapons that you can find on an initial playthrough, not any potential extras unlocked through challenge modes or replays.

Before we begin: note that several Resident Evil Village weapons and upgrades are purchased from The Duke, the game's merchant. These items are not all available from when you first encounter him, you'll need to progress through the game to update his inventory.

Check out our full Resident Evil Village review

Knife

(Image credit: Future)

A standard knife, you'll find it extremely early on in the game, before fighting your first enemy. It does very little damage but can be used to finish off weakened enemies without using up more ammo. It's also great for smashing open crates or Goats of Warding without using your gun. There's no way of upgrading it.

(Image credit: Future)

LEMI

(Image credit: Future)

The starting handgun and what will likely be your workhorse weapon for much of the game. You can't miss this one. A villager hands it to Ethan very early on in the game.

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

High-Capacity Mag: increases ammo held in gun

Recoil Compensator: increases damage

The High-Capacity Mag can be purchased from The Duke for 9000 Lei. The Recoil Compensator is found in a hallway right outside the Kitchen in Castle Dimitrescu.

Image 1 of 4 resident evil village lemi compensator (Image credit: Future) LEMI Compensator Image 2 of 4 resident evil village lemi compensator map (Image credit: Future) LEMI Compensator - Location Image 3 of 4 resident evil village lemi high capacity mag (Image credit: Future) LEMI High-Capacity Mag Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

M1897 Shotgun

(Image credit: Future)

This shotgun is extremely difficult to miss. You'll find it lying on a table when you're first attacked by the mob of Lycans in the Village.

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

Hair Trigger: increases rate of fire

The Hair Trigger can be purchased from The Duke for 8000 Lei.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

F2 Rifle

(Image credit: Future)

This sniper rifle is located in the attic of Castle Dimitrescu, just before you exit into the rooftop and fight flying enemies for the first time.

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

High Magnification Scope: increases scope range

High-Capacity Mag: increases ammo held in magazine

Cheek Rest: reduces weapon sway while aiming

The High Magnification Scope is purchased from The Duke for 15000 Lei, while the Cheek Rest is purchased from the The Duke for 20000 Lei. You can find the High-Capacity Mag in the Village. Look in a medium-sized building in the middle of the lower half.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

GM 79

(Image credit: Future)

You'll find this grenade launcher in the village after encountering a massive werewolf for the first time. Uniquely, there are no weapon parts to find and you can't upgrade or otherwise improve this gun at The Duke. From the moment you find it, it's as good as it's going to get.

(Image credit: Future)

M1911

(Image credit: Future)

The second main handgun in the game, the M1911 is a step up from the LEMI in every way except ammo capacity. You'll find it in a dial-locked compartment in the Village. Just look out the window for the code.

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

High-Capacity Mag: increases ammo held in magazine

Improved Grip: reduces recoil

The High-Capacity Mag is found at Moreau's waterfront in a case, with a map below. The Improved Grip is purchased from The Duke for 12000 Lei.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

W870 TAC

(Image credit: Future)

A new shotgun you'll find on the way back from House Beneviento. Just check inside the house. It has better damage but has lower capacity than the M1897.

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

Foregrip: increases rate of fire

Improved Gunstock: reduces recoil

The Foregrip is found in an underground cave next to a laptop and some supplies. You'll need to have access to the boat found near the Lone Road. From there, sail south until you can dock and follow the path into the cave. The Improved Gunstock is sold by The Duke for 22000 Lei.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

M1851 Wolfsbane

(Image credit: Future)

The Magnum or some variation of it is a staple in Resident Evil games. In Resident Evil Village, it takes the form of the Wolfsbane. Ammo is rare but it's easily the most powerful gun to add to your collection. You'll find it down near Moreau's Waterfront after opening a locked gate.

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

Long Barrel: increases damage

Increased Capacity Cylinder: increases ammo held in the gun

The Long Barrel can be found in Heisenberg's Factory. Look in the Operating Room right off of Heisenberg's Quarters. The Increased Capacity Cylinder can be purchased from The Duke for 100000 Lei.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

V61 Custom

(Image credit: Future)

A late-game handgun, it's available from The Duke for 120000 Lei.

Weapon parts:

Long Barrel: increases damage

Gunstock: reduces recoil

The Long Barrel can be purchased from The Duke for 56000 Lei, while the Gunstock can be purchased from The Duke for 35000 Lei.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

SYG-12

(Image credit: Future)

Another very late-game weapon, this shotgun is available from The Duke for 180000 Lei.

Weapon parts:

Red Dot Sight: increases damage and rate of fire

The Red Dot Sight is purchased from The Duke for 42000 Lei.