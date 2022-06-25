Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Disney star turned pop princess Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform a late-afternoon set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury this Saturday. Brits in the crowd likely won't be experiencing deja vu though, as this will be the singer-songwriter's first ever show in the UK. For those unable to make the (hopefully) sunny Worthy Farm, however, there's a super simple way of watching from home. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival wherever you are.

Following her stratospheric rise to fame in 2021 with Driving Licence, Rodrigo has been an ever-present fixture on the radio and in the charts around the world. And, with two UK number-one singles and a chart-topping album under her belt before the age of 20, the sky's the limit.

The Glasto set kicks off the British Isles leg of the Sour tour, and as such, fans can expect to catch just about every earworm on the album.

There's no need to be sour if you didn't manage to bag a ticket to this year's festivities, though. If you're being more of a homebody this weekend, you can still experience what should be a standout performance absolutely live.

Simply read on as we explain how to watch Olivia Rodrigo's 2022 Glastonbury set from anywhere – starting with how to watch Olivia Rodrigo for FREE in the UK.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo for FREE in the UK

How to watch a Olivia Rodrigo live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Olivia Rodrigo's Glastonbury performance from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Can I watch Olivia Rodrigo in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?