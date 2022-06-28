Ola Electric Scooter - How to restart the Ola S1 Pro and switch to Eco mode

Homegrown automaker Ola Electric had recently introduced a new operating system for its electric scooters – Ola S1 and Ola S1Pro.

This new firmware – Move OS 2.0 brings forth a lot of features that the company had promised when the scooters were first announced. Some of the key features that were added to the scooter were the ability to stream music wirelessly to the scooter while you’re on the go, GPS navigation on the scooter’s dashboard, a remote unlock system using the companion application and more.

Some of these features mentioned above are limited to the Ola S1 Pro, however, the company says that the new operating system – the first major system update for the scooters - will be available to all the users for download by June 30. Here is a quick look at some of the key features and how to use/activate them on your Ola Electric scooter:

How to turn on the Eco mode on Ola S1 Pro?

The Ola Electric scooter originally came with three riding modes - Normal, Sports and Hyper. There is a noticeable difference in the performance of the scooter in each of the three modes. While the Normal mode offers you a steady acceleration and a better range, the Sports and the Hyper offer faster acceleration but at the cost of the overall range.

Now with the Move OS 2.0. Ola has added yet another mode called “Eco” mode. This new riding mode is available for both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters.

It goes without saying that the Eco mode prefers range over acceleration and users will get the maximum range out of a single charge.

While switching between Normal, Sports and Hyper mode is easy and all you need to do is to press the mode selection button to toggle between modes, however, in order to activate Eco mode, you need to keep the mode button pressed slightly longer.

Once the scooter switches to the Eco mode, users will hear a beep and the dashboard will show the mode as Eco.

(Image credit: Ola Electric)

How to restart your Ola S1 Pro?

Like any gadget, your electric scooters need to be restarted often. According to some of Ola’s engineers, it is good to restart your Ola scooter once a week or especially after you’ve charged the scooter recently. This, according to them, helps recalibrate the battery and tells you the correct charge status of the scooter.

Though there is no physical or soft key on the app that can help you restart the scooter, you can still do it easily by using a combination of keys.

In order to restart your Ola electric scooter, you need to press the Reverse button on the left-hand button pad and the Power button present on the right side.

Once done, you need to keep them pressed down simultaneously for around 20 seconds before releasing them. Your Ola electric scooter will automatically reboot and will take just about a minute to be available for the next drive.