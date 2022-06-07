Ola finally announces launch date for MoveOS 2 for its EVs: All details here

Audio player loading…

The public launch of Ola Electric's much-delayed software update MoveOS 2.0 for its S1 Pro e-scooter will happen on June 18 and 19. The software update was to have arrived in April itself with the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announcing (opens in new tab) as much on Twitter. But as with many things with Ola Electric, it didn't happen.

Again today, Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to announce that there will be a 'Consumer event' at the Futurefactory on June 18 and 19. "Public launch of MoveOS 2 also on the same day," he said.

Though he did not specify what the update will bring to the table, in his previous announcement he had said that it would bring several improvements and features, including cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation.

Ok! So we have the Ola Electric app ready for MoveOS 2 😀 pic.twitter.com/o1PAJ1CYdOApril 20, 2022 See more

This is the first major OTA update for Ola electric scooters after they were launched in August last. The Ola S1 Pro was marketed as one of the most feature-loaded scooters in India at the time of launch. However, when deliveries began, many of the features that were promised were missing from the two-wheeler, leaving the owners unhappy.

Now, those missing features are expected to arrive via over-the-air update of MoveOS 2.0 The update may also fix the overheating issue and rectify a bug that makes the e-scooter go forward in reverse mode.

(Image credit: Ola Electric)

The MoveOS 2 will also introduce a new ride mode, Eco Mode. According to Aggarwal, at or within 45 kmph, the e-scooter will return a range of around 170 km. Ola's new OTA update will also allow the riders to lock and unlock the e-scooter from their mobile phone. It can also unlocks the saddle to give access to the 36 litres of under-seat storage. But there has been no mention of the Hill-Hold feature or the Hyper Mode, which was promised earlier.

The Ola S1 Pro is built on a tubular frame and has an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a single-piece seat, and a flat footboard. It packs a full-LED illumination and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with support for voice control and connectivity options. The Ola S1 Pro draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3.97kWh battery pack. It offers a range of 181km on a single charge and has a top speed of 115km/h.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab)!