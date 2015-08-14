How to fix iTunes lists on an iPad

Here's what to do if iTunes starts acting funky and won't show your playlists on your iPad.

Question

In the iPad version of iTunes, my songs do not display in alphabetical order. I find this frustrating but no one has been able to tell me how to fix it. Also, my playlists are not all listed like they are on my Mac mini. Some are missing. Please help!

Answer

A lot of users on Apple's discussion boards have mentioned this after upgrading to iOS 7. Their iPads also experienced the same issue with songs shown out of order. Fortunately, there is a way to fix it, but it involves resetting all of the settings on your iPad.

To get started with this fix, perform the following steps in order:

1. In the Settings app, navigate to General > Reset.

2. Tap the button that's labeled "Reset All Settings."

3. Confirm to iOS that you want to proceed with this.

Be careful you don't confuse Reset All Settings with the similar option that nukes content, too

After doing this and restarting the device, you will need to re-enter all of your passwords, and you may need to sign into some applications again, but your content (applications, movies, etc.) will not be removed from your device. If you accidentally tap "Erase All Content and Settings" then you will end up with a completely factory-restored device, so make sure you do not tap that option by mistake. Make sure that you only tap the button to "Reset All Settings."