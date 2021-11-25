Faster than a Samsung 980 Pro, cheaper than the WD SN850: Meet the PS5 SSD deal to rule them all

If you want to swap your existing PS5 SSD for a new one, then the cheapest you can buy right now is the 1TB version of XPG Gammix S70 Blade Gen4 SSD. There are slightly cheaper alternatives around, but they don't come with a heatsink, a compulsory addition to any SSD you want to plug in our brand new Sony gaming console.

At $129.99 on Amazon, this is the cheapest it has been since it first tracked back in September 2021. As a comparison, that is about half the price of an equivalent WD_Black SN850.

A smaller, 512GB, version of the drive is available but it is not worth it given the PS5 has a default, internal capacity of 825GB, out of the box.

The XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade uses PCIe Gen4 technology to reach speeds of up to 7,400MBps, far above the minimum 5,500MBps required by the PS5. That's faster than the Samsung 980 Pro which hits 7,000MBps read speeds

The Gammix already comes with an aluminum heatsink and is backed by a very solid 5-year warranty. Note that to be able to work on PS5, PS5 firmware 21.02-04.00.00.42 or higher is required and that even if the continuous reading and writing speed is higher than the official standard, not all in-game performance features will match the built-in solid state drive of the PS5 console.

