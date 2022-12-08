PS5 supply issues are 'resolved' in Asia, but what about the US and the UK?

Audio player loading…

The PS5 shortage has been 'resolved' in Japan and Asia, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan. Here's what that could mean for the rest of the world looking ahead to next year.

Speaking at the recent annual PlayStation Partner Awards, Ryan addressed the PS5 availability issues in the region and stated how the company will be "able to deliver" into 2023, according to the official Japanese PlayStation blog (opens in new tab).

We've covered PS5 scarcity extensively over the past two years since the system was made available to the market in November 2020. Despite PS5 restocks seemingly improving in the West, with up to 400% increase in shipments for God of War Ragnarok, many people are still struggling to get their hands on the console.

Despite the supply issues which the PS5 has suffered from since release, that has not stopped Sony from selling over 20 million units earlier in the year, according to SIE Head of Global Sales Veronica Rogers in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz. Rogers claimed it would be "planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year". Now, at the tail-end of 2022, things are looking more optimistic for console stock than at any other time since launch.

With Ryan promising that the shortage is effectively over in its home territory, time will tell whether it will be easier to get for those who have to experience some of the best PS5 games. If you can get ahold of the PS5, these are the first three games you need to play.

Is the PS5 going to be more available in 2023? Judging by the fact that we've seen the availability of the PS5 in the US and the UK increase throughout the year, it's looking likely that more people will be able to get the console. Those in the UK have had the option for bundles from major retailers throughout the second half of this year. In America, retailers such as Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab) have been offering the console on a click-and-collect basis or by invitation, respectively. We're hopeful that next year will see the shortage completely come to an end.

Why is the PS5 still difficult to find in stores? The simple answer is that the semiconductor shortage caused by the global pandemic still has far-reaching consequences close to three years later. There have been efforts made by the hardware manufacturer to adapt to these unforeseen circumstances, as the internal motherboards have changed several times over the years. A PS5 price hike was also introduced to attempt to get more consoles made and out the door as well in the summer. Next year will prove whether these controversial decisions were worthwhile.