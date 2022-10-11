PS5 restocks are up 400% ahead of God of War Ragnarok launch

Audio player loading…

Sony’s increased shipments of PS5s to the US by over 400% through September. While this won’t mean the shortage is over, this increase comes just in time for fans to get a hold of the console for God of War Ragnarok.

If you’ve been hunting for a PS5 , you’re in luck. Sony’s PS5 shipments to the US now exceed 7 million, a +400% Year-on-Year increase. Hopefully, it means that Sony has finally gotten to grips with the supply of PS5s, which it’s struggled to keep in stock since the console’s launch in 2020. Maybe this is a snapshot of what is to come.

Lots of reports of improved PS5 supply in the past few months, but no data until now. Import data into the US confirms that Sony Interactive (PlayStation) shipments in Sept were +400% YoY. Yes you read that right. Some of that will go into inventory for GoW launch for sure. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/SvC6xTPQxsOctober 11, 2022 See more

Although these shipment numbers come as a welcome surprise, they haven’t come out of thin air. In terms of stock, according to analyst Statista , PS5 shipments and sales have been gradually increasing quarter to quarter. For example, sales of the PS5 increased from 2.3 million units in the first months of 2021 to 3.9 million units between July and October of the same year.

The supply of PS5s seemed worse than they were due to the sharp drop in supplies we saw in early 2021. Furthermore, the situation was aggravated by the discontinuation of the PS4 Pro , along with the high demand for the console.

Up for grabs

As I said, the PS5 restocks are great news for everyone who has been waiting for a new console for the past few years. So how do you go about picking one of these beauties up? The best way is to keep an eye on the page we’ve set up for PS5 restock updates to get all the latest news on the console.

If you live in the US, it will be easier to get a hold of a PS5 due to the massive increase of shipments into the country in September – there are already reports of more PS5s being seen on supermarket shelves. This stock increase also means we may see some Black Friday PS5 deals , too, which would be the first time we’ve seen the consoles discounted – with the hardware in short supply, retailers haven’t felt any pressure to reduce the prices. More stock for cheaper, it’s the dream.

Saw my first one in the wild this past weekend. Took a lot for me to not get it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ghPfWcOSoJOctober 11, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, we may have to wait a little longer across the pond in Europe. As of yet, there have been no major reports of shipments of PS5s into Europe. However, with Black Friday and God of War Ragnarok 's release coming up soon, Sony should be ramping up the supply to meet the demand.

Ragnarok

Instead of the end of the world, it seems as if God of War Ragnarok may have brought us more PS5s. It may just be neat timing, but Sony must be pleased to have so many consoles on shelves ahead of its biggest game launch this year.

It’s been a quiet year for Sony. Its biggest release was Horizon Zero Dawn West all the way back in February, since then, the only major exclusive was The Last of Us Part I, a (great) remaster.

If Sony is, in fact, restocking PS5s for the release of Ragnarok, then that is a suggestion of just how big a release it expects the game to be. Hype can be deadly, so I try to avoid getting too excited about games before they are released. But even I can’t help it. I think I may have failed one of my sacred rules, as I am now hyped for God of War Ragnarok.