Best Canon printers 2021: top ten inkjet and laser printers for home and office

Welcome to our guide to the best Canon printers around today.

Canon has been one of the best-known names in the industry over the past few decades, building up an enviable reputation for making some of the best printers on the market today.

So, if you're looking for a new device, then the best Canon printers are great choices, and in this guide we list the top offerings from the company, along with our price comparison tool, which scours the internet to ensure you get the very best deals as well.

Make sure you also check out our best laser printers and best home printers buying guides as well.

Best Canon printers at a glance

Canon PIXMA TR8550 Canon PIXMA Pro-100 Canon PIXMA G7050 Canon MAXIFY MB2750 Canon PIXMA TS9150 Canon PIXMA TS8250 Canon PIXMA GM4050 Canon PIXMA G6050 Canon PIXMA TS6350 Canon imageClass LBP622Cdw

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon PIXMA TR8550 Business-like features and fine prints in a compact MFD Specifications Print speed: 15ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 100 sheets Weight: 8kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Generous touchscreen + Vivid 5-ink photos Reasons to avoid - Costly cartridges - No front USB port

Canon has managed to shrink all of the features a small business might need into a multifunction device that could fit inside a filing cabinet. The five-ink system gives great quality photo prints and the large touchscreen makes it especially easy to use. The print speed is a little slow, even for an inkjet, but it is well featured with both Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity and a handy SD-Card slot at the front. (Note: this model is sold as the TR8560 in the Asia-Pacific region.)

Read the full review: Canon Pixma TR8550

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon PIXMA Pro-100 A monster of a photo printer Specifications Category: Wireless professional inkjet printer Print speed: 8" x 10" on A4 with border:51 secs; 11" x 14" on A3+ with border: 1 min 30 secs Paper capacity: 150 sheets of plain paper, 20 sheets photo paper (4"x6") Paper size: up to 13" x 19" Weight: 19.6Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Two paper trays + Excellent color accuracy Reasons to avoid - Pricey ink

The Canon Pixma Pro-100 is a monster of a photo printer. Its 8-ink dye system called ChromaLife 100+ provides excellent color accuracy and a wide range of colors for vivid prints that you would want to hang in a museum. Its large format allows you to print up to 13” x 19” prints and, with its two paper trays, you’re able to cover just about any paper stock you can think of, making this printer incredibly versatile.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon PIXMA G7050 Top-end MegaTank comes with all the extras Specifications Category: All-in-one color inkjet printer Print speed: 13ppm (mono) Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 250 + 100 sheets Weight: 9.6kg Reasons to buy + Very low running cost + Very well equipped Reasons to avoid - Slow print speeds - High purchase price

Positioned at the expensive end of Canon’s MegaTank product line, the Canon PIXMA G7050 comes kitted out with every feature you can think of. There’s auto duplex, a 35-sheet automatic document feed, Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct and universal wireless compatibility with AirPrint et al. There’s even an old fashioned fax on board. With room for 250 pages in the main paper tray, another 100 in the rear tray, and enough ink in the tank to print 6,000 pages, it can work hard without needing much attention. Yes, it is a little expensive for an inkjet, but the running cost is very low and it ships with six bottles of ink in the box. That’s enough for 7,700 color documents and 18,000 black and white.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon MAXIFY MB2750 All-in-One printer An inkjet with the speed and capacity of a laser Specifications Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 23ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 500 Weight: 12.1kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Generous touchscreen + Vivid 5-ink photos Reasons to avoid - Costly cartridges - No front USB port

If you can accommodate this hefty multifunction inkjet in your home office, your printing, scanning and faxing needs will be well taken care of. Between its two paper trays, the MB2750 can accommodate a whole 500-sheet ream of A4 paper and churn out duplex pages at a remarkable rate, for an inkjet. Mono and colour documents look consistently clean and crisp. The 50-sheet automatic document feed is great for large photocopying jobs and we found it fairly easy to access the many features via the logical touchscreen interface. (Note: this model is sold as the MB2760 in APAC.)

Read the full review: Canon Maxify MB2750

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon PIXMA TS9150 Premium prints from this pricey inkjet Specifications Category: colour inkjet printer Print speed: 15ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 120 Weight: 6.7kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Great photo quality + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Slow to print

Sitting at the top of Canon’s PIXMA range, the TS9150 looks like a premium product with its crisp design and huge touchscreen display. It prints and scans at a higher resolution than many in its class and achieves superior colour gradation thanks to Canon’s six-ink system. And by using black pigment ink alongside dye-based colours, photographic prints look especially realistic. (Note: this model is sold as the TS9160 in APAC.)

(Image credit: Canon)

6. Canon PIXMA TS8250 Stylish AIO uses six inkjet carts to full effect Specifications Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 15ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 100 Weight: 6.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Broad connectivity + Strong 6-ink system Reasons to avoid - Costly cartridges - Slow print speed

Canon’s slick three-in-one printer is particularly user-friendly with its huge touchscreen display and one-touch NFC connectivity for your smartphone. There are convenient slots for an SD card and USB flash drive too. It prints and scans at high resolution and instead of four, it uses six separate ink cartridges to achieve superior fidelity when printing colour photos. It’s a somewhat expensive system, but worth it for the more professional finish. (Note: in APAC this model is sold as the TS8260.)

(Image credit: Future)

7. Canon PIXMA GM4050 Mono MegaTank comes with plenty of ink Specifications Category: All-in-one mono inkjet printer Print speed: 13ppm Paper capacity: 250 + 100 sheets Paper size: up to A4 Weight: 9.2kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Lots of ink in box + Low running cost Reasons to avoid - Slow to print - Not Mac compatible

The Canon PIXMA GM4050 is one of the first monochrome printers to be added to Canon’s cartridge-free MegaTank range and it’s one of the cheapest ways to print around. It’s a 3-in-1 device with a scanner, 35-sheet ADF (automatic document feeder) and room for 250 sheets of paper in its main paper tray. It can duplex print and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct are built in. The sluggish print speed cannot compete with a laser printer, but with three bottles of black ink in the box, it can beat any laser on cost per page and total cost of ownership. If you print frequently and never in color, this capable machine will keep your print costs right down.

Read the full review: Canon PIXMA GM4050

(Image credit: Jim Hill)

8. Canon PIXMA G6050 Refillable tanks makes this costly inkjet a bargain Specifications Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 13ppm (mono) Paper sizes: A4 Paper capacity: 250 Weight: 8.1kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Cheap to run + Neat ink tank system Reasons to avoid - Small display - No front USB

Canon’s cartridge-free printers are particularly easy to top up whenever you see the ink in the window getting low and they come with plenty more ink in the box, enough to print 7,700 full colour images, or 18,000 in black and white. It’s small enough to sit on a desk without taking over and big enough to hold 250 sheets of paper. Wi-Fi is built in, auto duplex printing is covered and both the print and scan resolutions are good and high. It also prints a beautifully bold photo and crisp text that won’t run, thanks to the use of a pigment black ink. (Note: in APAC this model is available as the G6060.)

Read the full review: Canon PIXMA G6050

(Image credit: Canon)

9. Canon PIXMA TS6350 Simple AOI for the home office Specifications Category: All-in-one color inkjet printer Print speed: 15ppm Paper sizes: A4 Paper capacity: 100 + 100 sheets Weight: 6.3kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + 5-inks image quality + Compact design Reasons to avoid - No ADF or front USB port - Small display

The asymmetric design is unusual and allows for a very compact small-in-one that nonetheless manages to make way for a scanner bed, five ink cartridges instead of four, and 100 sheets of A4 in the main paper tray. The Canon PIXMA TS6350 can auto duplex and print on a wide variety of blank media including labels, stickers and glossy photo paper. By using a pigment black ink in addition to the usual dye-based black, cyan, magenta and yellow, this printer can deliver vibrant photos and monochrome text documents with a more bold and robust black.

(Image credit: Canon)

10. Canon imageClass LBP622Cdw (i-SENSYS LBP663Cdw in UK) Mid-range print-only device for the medium office Specifications Category: Mono laser printer Print speed: 27ppm Paper sizes: A4 Paper capacity: 250 + 50 sheets Weight: 20.7kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Rapid duplex printing + Expandable design Reasons to avoid - Muted color prints - Basic 5-line display

The Canon imageClass LBP622Cdw (known as the Canon i-SENSYS LBP663Cdw in UK) is print-only color laser device aimed at the medium-sized office. It’s a step up from Canon’s entry-level model and includes a color display, Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct, auto duplex and a fairly fast print rate. Unlike many printers, the rate for dual side printing (auto duplex mode) is not much slower. It’s a handsome and compact unit that manages to find space for 250 sheets in its main paper tray and the modular design means you can add paper trays when you need to expand.