Best cheap gaming laptops 2020: the 5 top affordable gaming laptops

The past few years have seen some amazing gaming laptops come onto the market, allowing gamers to take their favorite PC games with them wherever they go. But while the best laptops for gaming are typically out of the price range of the majority of gaming consumers, that doesn’t mean that what’s left over isn’t high-quality hardware. Some cheap gaming laptops can still hold their own in terms of performance and efficiency.

Whether it’s high performance GPUs or sleek, thin designs, you can find what you’re looking for in some cheap gaming laptops available right now. And with some of these systems even being upgradeable, all you’ll need is a screwdriver and half an hour to make up for some of the more noticeable deficiencies.

So if you’re looking for a gaming laptop that will let you play your favorite esports without taking out a mortgage, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run these laptops through the wringer to find out which cheap gaming laptops punch well above their class in terms of performance and price. And while we haven’t reviewed all of these laptops ourselves, we’ve used our familiarity and expertise with the laptop market to make sure that every model here is worth your time and money.

(Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell G3 15

A stylish approach to cheap gaming laptops — just don’t look too close

CPU: Intel Core i5-8300H | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD | Storage: 128GB SSD, 1TB 5,400 RPM HDD

Great performance for the price

Sleek design

Plastic chassis feels flimsy

Large bezels

When you’re buying a cheap gaming laptop out of an office supply catalog, you probably shouldn’t expect top of the line gaming performance, but the good news is that the Dell G3 15 rises above those low expectations and provides a quality gaming machine at an affordable price point. With an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB 5,400RPM hard drive, and an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU, the Dell G3 15 is more than capable of keeping up with most of your gaming needs. There are trade-offs, however. Being built entirely out of plastic, the design of the laptop looks good but feels flimsy with bezels you can fire a rocket through with room to spare.

Read the full review: Dell G3 15

(Image credit: Acer)

2. Acer Nitro 5

Handling your most demanding PC gaming, but not without issue

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD | Storage: 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Good performance

Affordable

Large bezels

Poor trackpad

The Acer Nitro 5 is squarely aimed at the portable PC gamer who doesn’t need every bell and whistle on their machine and might not be able to afford them even if they did. Still, it packs some quality hardware under the hood with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB video memory, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD. The design has a rather generic gaming laptop aesthetic, however, and the bezel on the display might as well be letterbox. As affordable as this system is, expect to invest in a portable mouse as well because the trackpad is likely inadequate for most of your gaming needs.

Read our full review: Acer Nitro 5

(Image credit: HP)

3. HP Omen 15

A high performance machine that might melt in your lap

CPU: 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD | Storage: 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Great gaming performance

Solidly built

Below average webcam quality

Extremely poor thermal performance

The HP Omen 15 has a number of configurations that can put it in the cheap gaming laptop category but prices can vary considerably depending on the specs. That said, a system with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU can come in at under a thousand bucks or quid, packing a ton of gaming performance without a hefty price tag. That said, all that power comes at the expense of middling power management which you can literally feel in your lap and not in the tingly sense either. If you can stand the heat – or can at least put your system on a table while you play – then the HP Omen 15 will give you some fantastic gaming performance.

Read our full review: HP Omen 15

(Image credit: MSI)

4. MSI Alpha 15

When “cheap gaming laptop” is a relative concept

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H | Graphics: AMD Radeon RX5500M | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD | Storage: 512 SSD

Powerful hardware

Good solid state storage capacity

Relatively expensive as far as budget gaming laptops go

MSI has long been a staple of PC gaming hardware and their gaming laptops are among the best on the market. The MSI Alpha 15 is loaded with an 2nd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor clocking in at 2.30GHz, a 512GB SSD with 8GB RAM, and a Radeon RX 5500M GPU. It has a slim-ish chassis with 15.6” 1080P 120Hz thin-bezel display that can output up to 4K at 60Hz via its HDMI port. All that for just – and we do mean just – under $1,000.

(Image credit: MSI)

5. MSI GF63

Premium specs in a thin profile at an affordable price point

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD | Storage: 256GB SSD, 1TB SSHD

Sharp, colorful bezel-less display

Very affordable

Not upgradable

The MSI GF63 is a thin, 15.6-inch gaming laptop running a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 with 4GB video memory, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB FireCuda solid state hybrid drive – all at an approachable price. The limited storage space might require carefully managing which games are installed on the system, but whichever game you do have installed will run beautifully on this machine. While the design is fairly basic as far as cheap gaming laptops go, it is still thin, fairly light, and not something that you’ll have to hide under a book when other adults are in the room.