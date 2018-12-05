Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card gets a £225 price cut

If you’ve been thinking about making a high-end GPU purchase from Nvidia’s latest crop of cards, then you might be interested to learn of a major discount on the current flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which has been reduced by £225 over at eBuyer.

The retailer is selling Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti AMP Edition graphics card for £1,159.98, knocked down from the usual asking price of £1,384.97.

Okay, so this isn’t the cheapest model on the market, but the AMP Edition is a beefy 2080 Ti card with a boost clock speed that pushes up to 1665MHz. Plus there’s likely good overclocking headroom, with triple 90mm fans, and active fan control technology that can increase airflow and therefore cooling to where it’s most needed.

It’s also well worth bearing in mind that you get a five-year extended warranty with this GPU, for extra peace of mind when it comes to a big purchase such as this.

We’ve just seen the big reveal of the Titan RTX, which will take the crown as the top Nvidia GPU when it’s launched in December, but that card has an asking price of a staggering $2,499 (around £2,000, AU$3,400) – and the 2080 Ti is plenty fast enough, in all honesty.

In our review of the GeForce GTX 2080 Ti, we noted that it was powerful enough to facilitate 4K gaming with high frame rates as a single graphics card solution. At any rate, if you’re tempted, grab the deal below…