Your Pixel phone is getting a new Android update, packed with useful fixes

If you’ve been experiencing any bugs or annoyances on your Pixel phone then there’s a good chance they’re about to be fixed, as Google’s April update is rolling out now, and it includes fixes for numerous issues.

According to the changelog, if you have a Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro then you’ll get improved wireless charging performance with “certain accessories”, along with a fix for an issue causing a green screen to appear in camera preview, and a fix for the front-facing camera preview appearing zoomed in with certain apps.

All Pixel phones from the Pixel 3a onwards (including the Pixel 6 range) will also be getting a number of other fixes in this update. These include a fix for a crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture mode, a fix for an issue causing an error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers, and a fix for an issue preventing navigation in the overview screen while TalkBack is active.

There’s also a fix for an issue causing the notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing the wallpaper, one for the animation displaying incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer, and one for the recent apps button not showing the overview while using three-button navigation with third-party launchers.

It’s unclear exactly how widespread any of these issues were, but this update should be very useful for anyone affected. It also includes security fixes, which are worth grabbing even if you haven’t experienced any of the problems above.

All Pixel phones from the Pixel 3a onwards will be getting this Android update, but it’s being rolled out in phases, so it may not be available for your device yet, but you’ll get a notification once it is.

Analysis: getting the Pixel 6 free of bugs

As good as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are in many ways, they’ve been beset with bugs since launch, so much so that we’ve created an article highlighting the worst of them, and addressed them in a number of news stories.

The good news though is that Google seems to finally be getting the situation under control. After a series of updates – with this April one being the latest – many of the bugs have now been addressed, so the Pixel 6 range should now be in a much better state than it once was.

Let’s just hope this latest update doesn’t add any new bugs to the mix.