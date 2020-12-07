Your Google Nest smart speaker can now play your entire Apple Music catalogue

Starting today, Google Nest speakers like the new Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max and Nest Mini will now have access to Apple Music, Google announced in a blog post.

Apple's streaming service will roll out as part of an update to Google smart speakers on December 7 in the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan, with more countries to potentially become available further down the road.

When the update hits, Apple Music will offer Google Nest owners over 70 million songs in its catalog, making it about twice as large as Spotify in terms of song count, and access to Beats1, Apple’s around-the-clock live radio station.

Of course, you’ll still need an Apple Music subscription to actually use the service on your Nest device - and that will set you back $4.99 / £4.99 per month.

Continued cooperation for the two tech giants

While integrating Apple Music into Google Nest speakers may only benefit the few folks who own them, the continued cooperation between two of the world’s largest tech giants affects everyone and could have more benefits down the road.

In the past, the cooperation between the two companies meant that iOS users could Cast content to Chromecast Built-in devices, and meant that the Apple TV streaming service would be available to both iOS and Android owners.

In layman's terms, when the two companies cooperate and extend their services to each other's platforms, more people get to use those said services. It's a win-win.