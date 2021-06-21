You'll be sad if you miss out on these Prime Day deals on some top tier Chromebooks

Potential Chromebook buyers should always dive into the Prime Day deals pile because it's a stone cold guarantee that Amazon will throw out some winners. True to form, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is no different, and there are some hot deals on offer right now on some of the best Chromebooks you can get.

A Chromebook is a smart investment when shopping for a new laptop for a lot of people. Unless you know you're going to need some powerful dedicated graphics, or you simply can't live without some legacy Windows programs, a Chromebook is a lightweight, speedy alternative.

It's also more than 'just the Chrome browser' as some may still believe. Chrome OS has matured over the years and now boasts support for not just Chrome extensions and web apps, but Android apps from the Google Play Store and Linux applications as well. It's a really compelling package wrapped up with an affordable price tag.

Whether it's for you or for your kids to use for schoolwork, Prime Day has served up some great deals on Chromebooks.

Today's best US Chromebook deals

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13" $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - With a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 64GB of internal storage and a glorious 1080p touch display that folds through 360-degress, the Flex 5 is truly one of the best Chromebooks around. At this price it's simply unmissable.

Lenovo knows how to make a good laptop and that applies to its Chromebooks, too. The Flex 5 has two stand out features which make it an outstanding buy at its Prime Day price. The first is the processor, where you'll find an Intel Core i3 where many would go for a lesser-powered ARM CPU or an Intel Celeron.

The second is the display. This is a great display by any laptop standards, with 1080p resolution, full touch and USI stylus support. A 13-inch tablet isn't necessarily what you're looking for, but you can use the Chromebook Flex 5 like that if you wish. It's well made, well equipped and extremely versatile.

Best US Prime Day Chromebook deals

Samsung Chromebook 4 $249 $189 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Samsung Chromebook 4 won't set the world on fire with its Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC flash storage, but it'll also go real easy on you wallet thanks to a nearly 25% markdown for Prime Day.

Asus Chromebook C223 $249 $199.49 at Amazon

Save $50.50 - The specs on the Asus Chromebook C223 aren't going to blow anyone away, but for a laptop computer for under $200, the dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage are more than enough of basic computing tasks. We'd like to have seen more storage on this one, but with three USB ports and some file management, you shouldn't have too much trouble running out of space.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 $499 $224.99 at Amazon

Save $274.01 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a perfect portable 2-in-1 laptop for students who need just enough performance to stream lectures, research online, and take notes without any of the wallet-busting extras that come with other laptops. And at more than half off for Prime Day, this Chromebook is a downright steal.

Today's best UK Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook £279.99 £229.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is one of the darlings of the Chromebook world, combining the benefits of a tablet with those of a really compact laptop. It's got a great screen, fantastic battery life and is a true go anywhere machine.

When the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet first hit the market it was almost impossible to get hold of for a time. Everyone wanted one. Not only is it a good tablet, but it comes with a kickstand case and a detachable keyboard to turn it into a super-compact laptop.

Chrome OS on a tablet might not be your first thought choosing a new laptop, but with Android app support built right in, what you end up with is an Android tablet that's much more useful than a traditional Android tablet.

Its regular price is already attractive, but discounts like these really aren't to be ignored.

Best UK Prime Day Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: £279 £224 at Amazon

Save £55 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 delivers everything we like to see in a cheap Chromebook, thanks to its low price and its ability to, well, spin into a tablet. And for Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for just £229.

HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £219 £179 at Amazon

More top Chromebook deals

If you're outside the US or the UK, no worries, there are still plenty of great Chromebook deals for you. Here you'll find the best on offer right now that are available in your region.

