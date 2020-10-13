Prime Day deal: one of our best gaming laptops gets a huge price cut

The Razer Blade often gets called "the MacBook Pro of gaming laptops," due to its top-shelf quality, style and, of course, high price tag. However, with this Prime Day deal, you can get one of the best models of this gaming laptop and save a massive $520 while doing it.

For Amazon Prime Day 2020, you can get the Razer Blade 15 2020 with an RTX 2070 Super, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an amazingly fast 300Hz 1080p display for just $2,099, $500 off its $2,599 price tag.

This is an ultra-premium gaming laptop at a mid-range price, and we are here for it.

Razer Blade 15 deal: 2,599.99 2,099.99 at Amazon.com

It's not every day that you can get a high-performance gaming laptop for around $2,000, but you're in luck. Amazon has the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on sale for right now. The Blade 15 comes with an Intel i7-10875H 8-core CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for high performance gaming on the go.View Deal

With this level of hardware, you're going to be able to play all the latest and best PC games with every quality setting maxed out at 1080p. And, because it's rocking an RTX 2070 Super, you're going to be able to experience some ray tracing while you're at it, too.

And if easy-to-run esports are more your thing, the 300Hz display is going to be a godsend, especially because the GPU will have absolutely no problem hitting 300 fps in games like Overwatch or Counter-Strike.

But, more than that, the entire laptop has this excellent aluminum build that feels great and looks better. When it comes to the best gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 15 has it all: performance and luxury, and for that it's an easy recommendation to anyone that can afford it.

And even if you're not in the US, we've included some Razer Blade Prime Day deals down below, so you can get a juicy deal no matter where you are.