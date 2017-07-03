You can save a packet with up to £490 off Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4

In the wake of the new Surface Pro coming out, Microsoft is continuing to offer some big discounts on its Surface Pro 4 hybrid in the UK, with some truly tempting deals – plus there’s a good chunk lopped off one of its Surface Book models, too.

Major discounts run through the entire Surface Pro 4 range, and although these offers were expected to expire at the end of last month, Microsoft has extended them to last for the entirety of July. Although as ever that depends on stock availability.

The base Surface Pro 4 with an Intel Core m3 processor (and no stylus), 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD is on sale at £635, which is down from the recommended price of £749, a saving of £114.

The best saving to be had, though, in terms of the percentage of the reduction, is the next model up, with the Core i5 CPU and the same amount of memory and storage, which has been cut from £949 to £719, a saving of almost 25%.

As mentioned, there are major savings throughout the rest of the range, with all models currently in stock.

The biggest saving in terms of the pure amount of pounds knocked off is, unsurprisingly, the most expensive variant of the Surface Pro 4, which has been reduced from £2,359 to £1,869; an impressive saving of £490. But obviously it’s still a pretty weighty price tag at nearly two grand.

Book bargain

Remember we just mentioned this is all while stock lasts? Well, that’s certainly something worth bearing keenly in mind, because reductions have also been made to the Surface Book range – but two of these have now sold out, so there’s only one device currently with its price reduced.

That is the Surface Book with Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM plus a 512GB SSD, with the dedicated GPU on-board. This has been reduced from £2,399 to £2,024, a substantial saving of £375.

The top-end Surface Book which has the same spec but increases the SSD to a capacity of 1TB had been knocked down to £2,384, for a huge saving of £665; but as mentioned it’s now been sold out.

For those mulling a bargain on a hybrid, there’s a good chance we’ll see some impressive discounts on Windows 2-in-1s and tablets with Amazon’s Prime Day 2017, which happens a week tomorrow, offering an absolute shed-load of bargains and discounts for Prime subscribers.

Via: Neowin