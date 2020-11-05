You can get a 512GB SSD for just $45 with this early Black Friday deal

Newegg is kicking off Black Friday deals early with this must-see deal on this Team Group Vulcan G SSD. Over at the retailer, you can pick up the 512GB SSD for just $45 – a savings of more than $10 compared to its usual price of $56.

Not only will this SSD offer you plenty of storage, but it’s also much faster than a traditional drive. With max read/write speeds of 550/550MB/s, its up to four times faster, and its SLC caching algorithm makes for superior overall performance.

The Team Group Vulcan G also uses SATA interface and 3D NAND flash memory chip, which makes booting or loading games much faster compared with traditional drives. This makes it a great choice if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC.

The SSD supports S.M.A.R.T. monitoring technology and Windows TRIM optimization command too, which allow free blocks to be used as soon as they are released, accelerating transfer and writing performance and keeping the system stable with smart monitoring.

It’s a reliable piece of kit, too. The Team Group Vulcan G’s built-in ECC (Error Correction Code) and Wear-Leveling technology can improve the reliability of data transfer and prolong the service life, allowing for greater stability and compatibility in data storage.

If this sounds like the perfect SSD for your gaming PC, you’ll want to head over to Newegg – this deal won’t last long.

Team Group Vulcan G 512GB SSD $56.99 $45.99 at Newegg

This SSD is a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming PC. Not only will it offer speeds that are four times faster than a traditional drive, but it also packs a number of extra features, such as S.M.A.R.T monitoring and ECC - that ensures it is built to last. View Deal