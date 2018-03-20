Xiaomi has released the pocket-friendly Mi Earphones in India

Xiaomi has expanded its audio accessory portfolio with the addition of two new in-ear headphones - Mi Earphones and Mi Earphones Basic. Both headphones are available for purchase on Mi.com. The Mi Earphones Basic will be available in Black and Red colours at Rs 399, whereas the Mi Earphones are available in Black and Silver colours priced at Rs 699.

Xiaomi Mi Earphones

The Xiaomi Mi Earphones feature a dynamic bass with metal chamber achieved through precision processor like anodising a piece of aluminum, diamond cutting and CD engraving. The company claims to have used aerospace grade metal diaphragm. A new balanced damping system enhances the audio and airflow internally.

It has a braided Kevlar fiber cable to resist wear and tear and it also has a remote that features an in-built microphone for calling.

Xiaomi Mi Earphones Basic

The Mi Earphones Basic are the cheaper variant that focuses on bare essentials with a decent audio performance. The outer shell of the headphone is made aluminum, which is claimed to be sturdy and durable. Like the higher variant, this one is also anodised to avoid corrosion. Similar to the Mi Earphones, these also come with a wired remote to control pause, play, answer calls and more.