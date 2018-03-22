Xiaomi announces a schedule of the MIUI 9.5 update for more than 30 smartphones

Earlier this year, Xiaomi had stated that they would be rolling out their version of the customized Android Nougat interface, MIUI 9.0, to 40 of its smartphones. This would range from the entry-level devices like the Redmi 2A to their flagship models like the Mi Mix 2.

Following this, there were reports about how the MIUI 9.5 update was being rolled out on select Redmi Note 4 devices. Now, Xiaomi has announced that the MIUI 9.5 update will be coming out on more than 30 of the devices in the company’s portfolio by the end of April.

MIUI fans! We're happy to announce that, we've started rolling out MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM for all our devices in phases. Starting with Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Mi Max/Prime and Redmi 3S/Prime. pic.twitter.com/Lno2JYbOXaMarch 19, 2018

Both, the MIUI 9.0 and MIUI 9.5 are based on the Android 7.0 Nougat interface. The reason it takes longer for Xiaomi updates to come into the market as compared to other companies, is because MIUI is so heavily customised.

MIUI is still based on Android Nougat rather than Android Oreo, which has been in the market for a while, making it officially late to the party. Meanwhile Google's next major update Android P, should be officially launched any time now.

The distinctive feature of the MIUI 9.5 update is the Notification shade. It essentially allows users to reply to messages directly from the notification panel rather having to open the entire app.

Better late than never.

The release dates for the phones aren't set in stone, the company pointed out, and can change due to a myriad of reasons. Xiaomi should be aware that users are still eagerly awaiting an Android Oreo update for their phones with the Android P release on the horizon.