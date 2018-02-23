Xiaomi currently testing Android O updates for Mi 5 and Mi Mix

Xiaomi is currently in the testing phase of Android Oreo updates for the Mi 5 and Mi Mix smartphones. Normally steadfast in its updates for MIUI, Xiaomi’s own user interface, the company falters when it comes to implementing updates for Android.

Code named Gemini and Lithium, the Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi Mix firmware files analysed by XDA show that Xiaomi is examining whether or not an Android O update for these phones is feasible.

There’s a slight possibility that this project may never be realised if the company is developing them to see how well the update works. This leaves the risk of this venture being scrapped altogether.

The Mi 5 was Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone for international markets in 2016. Out-of-the-box, it ran on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but it did receive a Nougat update over-the-air (OTA). The recent MIUI 9 update for the phone was based on the same operating system rather than on Oreo.

The Mi Mix, furthermore, was the first Xiaomi smartphone that came with a full-screen display and microscopic bezels. Launched in 2016 as well, it wasn’t available in the international markets. As was with the Mi 5, out-of-the-box the device ran on Marshmallow and only recently received the Nougat based MIUI 9 update.

Even the newest phones that were launched by Xiaomi recently, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, ran on Android Nougat instead of the current Android Oreo. Constant talk and rumours of Andoid P already on everyone’s radar, launching with Nougat seems a little behind the times.

Even the Redmi Note 3, launched in 2016, received the MIUI 9.2 update to stabilise operations but that’s based on Android Marshmallow. The MIUI update of Nougat still hasn’t happened. A stable update hasn’t been available for phones like the Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2 either, that run on Android O, though beta programs are apparently underway.

On the other hand, there are leaks that the Mi Mix 2S and Mi7 will run on Oreo out-of-the-box when they finally launch.

All in all, users are eager for the Android O updates on their older devices and hoping that this news holds true. As diligent as Xiaomi is with their own interface, they should apply the same persistence towards the Android software.