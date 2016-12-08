Lenovo Phab 2 vs Xiaomi Mi Max

The Lenovo Phab 2 was shown off earlier this year, but only made its way to India a couple of days ago. The smartphone won’t have it easy in the Indian markets, considering the kind of competition it faces. Xiaomi’s Mi Max will be on top of the list in terms of market rivals. So let’s see how the two devices fare in the specs department. Read on for more.

Key features

Both smartphones have one key feature - the size. Thanks to the massive 6.4-inch displays used on both the handsets, it’s not going to be easy on your palm. There is quite a bit of demand for such devices, but it’s surely not meant for everyone. The Mi Max is accompanied by a Full HD display, while the Phab 2 settles for a 720p display.

Design

The Mi Max is no doubt the better looking phone here with its slightly curved edges on the rear panel, much like the Mi 5. The Phab 2 settles for a more basic look, although the device looks pretty stellar in Gold. The Mi Max is significantly thinner at 7.5mm, while the Phab 2 is 9.6mm thick. The Lenovo offering is slightly on the heavier side at 225 grams, whereas the Mi Max weighs only 203 grams.

Processor

The Lenovo Phab 2 is equipped with Mediatek’s quad-core MT8735 processor with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz. The Mi Max, however, uses the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 650 hexa-core chipset, which is bound to perform better on paper.

Camera

Xiaomi is using a 16MP rear camera, accompanied by a 5MP front facing sensor. The rear camera on the Phab 2 is slightly underwhelming at 13MP, but should still do the job. There’s a 5MP camera on the front.

Battery

The Mi Max stays true to its name and come with a massive 4,850mAh battery. The Phab 2, on the other hand, is using a 4,050mAh unit. It’s quite evident that the Xiaomi offering has the upper hand here.

Other features

Both phones come with 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and 3GB of RAM on board. So there’s very little to differentiate between the two in this regard.

Pricing and availability

The Phab 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available exclusive via Flipkart from the 9th of December. It seems like availability will be limited, as the sale will only kick off by 12PM.

The Mi Max is available from Amazon India and a handful of other retailers for Rs 14,999. It is available without any sort of a flash sale, so you are free to get it whenever you please.