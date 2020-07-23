Xbox Series X trailer roundup – everything you need to see in one place

The Xbox Games Showcase may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy all the wonderful trailers that were revealed over and over again.

All the titles below are releasing on Xbox Series X either close to launch or in the future, and they will also be part of Xbox Game Pass. From Halo Infinite to Forza Motorsport 8, here are all the trailers for you to enjoy in one place.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite opened the Xbox Games Showcase with a bang. A gorgeous gameplay trailer showed a more traditional Halo that harks back to the glory days of Halo: Combat Evolved. However, there was plenty of surprises, such as a new tool in Master Chief's arsenal: a grappling hook.

Fable

It's been rumored for months, but Microsoft finally confirmed a new Fable is on the way. Developed by Playground Games, the studio responsible for the fantastic Forza Horizon series, Fable appears to be a reboot of the original Xbox game which released back in 2004.

State of Decay 3

If zombie survival games are your thing, State of Decay 3 should be on your radar. With a strong focus on co-op in State of Decay 2, it will be interesting to see what direction Undead Labs take for the third entry in the series.

Forza Motorsport 8

A new Xbox console is always accompanied by a sublime looking Forza Motorsport game, and it looks like the Xbox Series X won't be any different. Forza Motorsport 8 should take full advantage of ray tracing, and is bound to satisfy racing fans who can't get enough of Microsoft's excellent simulator.

Tell Me Why

From the makers of Life is Strange, Tell Me Why looks like it will be another emotional rollercoaster. Releasing episodically, this interactive drama could topple even the best that Netflix has to offer.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 promises to bring the popular Japanese MMO to the masses with its release on Xbox Series X in 2021. With unparalleled character customization and a limitless adventure, this one is going steal a serious amount of your time.

CrossfireX

We finally got a glimpse of CrossfireX's campaign, which is being developed by Remedy Entertainment, the studio responsible for Alan Wake and Control. In an explosive trailer, there are flashes of some gorgeous-looking gameplay and plenty of cinematic set pieces.

The Medium

The Medium is shaping up to be an unsettling horror game, and its latest trailer shows off the game's patented 'Dual-Reality' gameplay mechanic. This features lets the game play out across two worlds, displayed at the same time. It's intriguing stuff.

Everwild

First announced at XO19, Everwild is the brand new IP from Rare that promises an unforgettable experience in a natural and magical world. Hot of the success of Sea of Thieves, we've got high hopes for this one.

The Gunk

From the creators of SteamWorld, Gunk sees you embark on an adventure in a vast and alien world. You'll encounter menacing enemies, head-scratching puzzles and more in your quest to save a forgotten planet.

Stalker 2

The award-winning Stalker franchise is coming to Xbox Series X. Stalker 2 should feature the non-linear storyline players are used to, and role-playing gameplay elements in a post-apocalyptic world. Keep your eye on this one.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Music, colorful graphics, and Tetris – what more do you need? Tetris Effect Connected brings the classic puzzle game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new four-player co-op action game that will pit players against hordes of enemies. Set in the hive city of Tertium, you'll be lucky to make it out alive.