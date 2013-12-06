TechRadar's Deals of the Week: PS3 with GT6 and The Last Of Us for £199.99

This week we have a bumper selection of great deals for you to peruse. All in the hope of saving you some cash.
The stand out deal for us this week is some last generation gaming goodness in the form of the Sony PS3 with both the brand new sim-racer Gran Turismo 6 as well as a copy of zombie survival The Last Of Us. So that's a 500GB PS3 Slim all in for £199.99 from Game. A perfect bargain for some gaming fun this Christmas.
If you're not a gamer then we've still got plenty of deals to choose from. For those of you looking to pick up a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch tablet PC is a great option for those on a budget. It runs Android with the Samsung Touchwiz overlay and has full access to Google Play for all your Entertainment needs.
Storage
- Western Digital Red 3TB SATA III 3.5" Hard Drive | Was: £149.99 Now: £96.76 | Amazon
- Seagate STCA3000200 3TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 3.5 Inch Desktop Hard Drive - Black | Was: £149.99 Now: £77.99 | Amazon
- LEXAR JumpDrive S50 - USB flash drive - 16 GB - blue | Now: £5.99 | Pixmania
- Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 Slimline Portable Hard Drive - Black | Was: £79.99 Now: £50.98 | Amazon
- Crucial M500 960GB 2.5 inch SATA Solid State Drive | Was: £594.74 Now: £374.00 | Amazon (Other capacities available at discounted prices)
- SAMSUNG 840 EVO MZ-7TE250 - Solid state drive - 250 GB - internal - 2.5" | Now: £122.90 | Pixmania
Computers and components
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch - (White, Wi-Fi) | Was: £199.99 Now: £119.99 | Amazon
- Raspberry Pi XBMC Starter Kit | Now: £49.99 | CPC Farnell
- Amazon Kindle (Black) | Was: £69.99 Now: £49.99 | Currys
- Raspberry Pi Type B 512MB | Now: £26.00 | RS Components
- Sapphire 11199-16-20G AMD Radeon HD 7870 Dual-X 2GB GDDR5 Graphics Card | Was: £204.81 Now: £119.99 | Amazon
- AMD FX8320 Black Edition 8 Core | Was: £142.44 Now: £113.10 | Amazon
Screens
- SONY BRAVIA KDL50W685ABU Smart 3D 50" LED TV | Was: £999.00 Now: £699.00 | Currys
- LG 32LN570U 32-inch Widescreen HD ready Smart LED TV with Freeview HD | Now: £259.99 | Amazon
- Panasonic TXP50X60B Black - 50-Inch HD Ready Plasma TV with Freeview HD | Now: £349.99 | Electrical123Shop via Ebay
- SAMSUNG LT27B551 Full HD 27" LED TV | Was: £349.99 Now: £199.99 | Currys
Speakers and headphones
- Sony 2.1 Channel HT-CT60 Virtual Surround Sound Bar and Subwoofer for TV | Was: £149.00 Now: £89.99 | Amazon
- Denon Urban Raver AH-D320 Headphones - Black/Blue | Was: £184.99 Now: £49.99 | Zavvi via Ebay
- Sony TV and HiFi Over-Ear Headphones - Black | Was: £55.00 Now: £29.00 | Amazon
- Denon AHD510R Over-ear Headphones | Was: £29.99 Now: £16.65 | Sainsburys
Gaming
- Sony PS3 with The Last of us and Gran Turismo 6 | Now: £199.99 | Game
- Xbox 360 4GB Console With Minecraft | Now: £124.99 | Sainsburys
- 12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Xbox One/360) | Was: £39.99 Now: £25.99 | CDKeys.com
- Gran Turismo 6 (Includes Precision & Torque DLC Packs) for PS3 | Was: £39.99 Now: £32.85 | SimplyGames
- Dishonored Complete Collection (PC Download) | Was: £29.99 Now: £7.99 | Game
- Need for Speed Rivals (Xbox 360 and PS3) | Was: £39.99 Now: £24.99 | Grainger Games
Cameras
- Sony CX220 Full HD-Camcorder (27 Optical Zoom) Black | Was: £230.01 Now: £167.26 | Amazon
- Samsung WB31F 16MP 10x Zoom Compact Digital Camera - White | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.99 | Argos
- Samsung Galaxy WiFi Digital Camera in White | Was: £329.99 Now: £199.99 | Jessops
Apps
- Star Command for iOS | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Star Command for Android | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.60 | Google Play