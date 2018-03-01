The best cheap Dyson deals and offers in March 2018

Looking for a high quality vacuum cleaner? Then you're in the right place to grab a cheap Dyson deal.

Dyson V8 Absolute offers and deals

This is the ultimate version of Dyson's newest cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner. The super lightweight design means you can easily reach high areas and the detachable section transforms it into a handheld, for super simple stair cleaning. The Absolute model comes with a soft roller head in addition to the regular one. The soft version is particularly adept at picking up on hard surfaces.

Dyson V8 Animal offers and deals

The V8 is Dyson's flagship cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner. The super lightweight design means you can easily reach high areas and the detachable section transforms it into a handheld, for super simple stair cleaning.

Dyson Small Ball offers and deals

Looking for something lightweight but not bothered about going cordless yet? The Dyson Small Ball is the lightest of the regular upright vacuum cleaners in Dyson's range at 5.5Kg and has a collapsible handle allowing you to store it in smaller spaces than most uprights. The Small Ball is also available in an 'Animal' variant that comes with a turbine tool for getting stubborn pet hair off the furniture.

Dyson DC40 offers and deals

If you need something with a little extra storage and suction power, we'd recommend taking a look at the Dyson DC40 range with a larger storage bin to hold more household dirt, cereal, lego et al. The DC40 is also available in a 'Animal' variant that comes with a turbine tool for getting pet hair off the furniture.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball DC75 offers and deals

So you're after the beast huh? The 120AW suction power rating should pick up anything you and the kids can throw on the carpet. Hell, those carpet tacks better look out! With a 2.18 litre storage bin you'll be hoovering for ages before needing to empty it out and the 15m reach should let you get around most of the house without having to swap plugs.

Dyson DC39 offers and deals

The Dyson DC39 cylinder vacuum cleaner offers superior steering abilities over regular drag along hoovers meaning it's less likely to bash the furniture and tip over. The Animal variant includes a turbine tool for getting pet hair off the sofa and you can switch the main turbine head's modes for different floor types via a switch on the handle eliminating the need to bend down.