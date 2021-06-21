Why you don't need to buy the latest model from the Prime Day vacuum deals

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner in this year’s Prime Day deals , don’t buy the latest models. This might seem like strange advice, but hear us out because some of the very best vacuum cleaners aren’t the ones that came out five minutes ago.

Right now, you can save $75 on the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum at Amazon , now $189.99 down from $274.99. This isn’t the latest model from iRobot, but it’s a fantastic option if you need a powerful robot vacuum cleaner and you don’t want to spend a fortune.

Likewise, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo is also reduced to an impressive $169.99, down from $209.99 at Amazon . This model provides strong suction power and a great range of tools, and you can grab it at this low price today.

Prime Day is the perfect time to save on a fantastic vacuum cleaner because it’s likely that some of the highest-rated models that have been available for over a year or so, will see big price cuts as manufacturers bring out newer models.

Not in the US? Keep scrolling to find unmissable deals in your region.

Today’s best vacuum deals in the US

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save a huge $75 on this smart robot vacuum that works on all floor types. This iRobot has a brilliant 90-minute run time before it returns to its charging station, and it can be controlled using your phone. Don’t miss out on this brilliant saving.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo 27909: $209.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Get a powerful clean for less with this Prime Day saving. This effective upright vacuum makes light work of pet hair and is super easy to empty. The brush roll is tangle free and the filter traps in allergens to keep your home clean. View Deal

Shark NV358 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

For something even more affordable, this Shark vacuum is down to a ridiculously cheap price. You’ll benefit from swivel steering, a large bin capacity, and powerful suction but this model is a great fit for pet-free homes. Don’t miss out on this saving. View Deal

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum: $319.99 $168.99 at Amazon

This Shark vacuum has an unmissable price right now. A hugely popular model, this upright vacuum easily turns into a handheld cleaner so you can reach every area in your home. Fitted with a HEPA filter and a large dust bin, it provides a thorough clean. View Deal

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner, many models now come with the ability to be programmed for software updates so that they don’t date quite as quickly, so opting for a slightly older model isn’t a bad idea.

Aside from that, choosing a vacuum can come down to personal preference. Vacuum cleaners have come such a long way in recent years that chunky and heavy upright vacuums with clumsy floor heads are a thing of the past.

Even models that are three or four years old have brilliant steering, easy-to-empty dust cups, and for cordless models, long battery run times. If you’re loyal to a certain vacuum brand, it’s well worth looking at previous models as it’s likely you’ll see impressive discounts this Prime Day.

