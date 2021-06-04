Why wait for Prime Day? Get $100 off the powerful Garmin Fenix 6 Pro right now

Prime Day 2021 is fast approaching, but there's no need to wait until then to get a great deal on a powerful Garmin watch. Right now, the top-end Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is down to $549.99 at Amazon – a saving of $100 off its regular price.

We've never seen this premium running watch so cheap before, even on Black Friday, and we expect this deal won't last long.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: $649.99 $549.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The Fenix 6 Pro is the gold standard for sports watches, and we've never seen it this cheap before. Whatever your preferred sport – running, cycling, swimming, hiking, climbing, skiing, golf – it's packed with tools to monitor your efforts and help improve your performance. It could be a long time before this price is beaten, so grab it now while you can.

The Fenix 6 Pro not only offers super accurate mapping, and turn-by-turn navigation for runners, walkers and cyclists and skiers, it also gives daily workout suggestions to help you meet your goals, advanced biometrics (including SpO2 and respiration tracking),

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is also a fully-featured golf watch, pre-loaded with full-color maps of more than 41,000 courses. For climbers, there's an ascent planner that shows the grade, distance and elevation grade of each upcoming ascent, and skiers get topographical maps, run names, and difficulty ratings for thousands of ski resorts worldwide.

There's on-board storage for music too, plus NFC contactless payments via Garmin Pay, and a raft of third-party apps available to download.

