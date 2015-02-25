7 reasons Apple Watch and Android Wear should be scared of Pebble Time

Time is on Pebble's side with its Kickstarter pledges approaching $10 million in 24 hours, the same amount it raised for the entire duration of the original Pebble campaign.

Its success flies in the (watch) face of everyone who predicted the start-up company was doomed the minute Apple announced the then-rumored iWatch.

Well, Pebble Time's 43,000 backers surely knew about the April-bound Apple Watch and still chose to fund the newer smartwatch. It even has another 29 days to go before it starts shipping to backers in May.

Its dialed back design doesn't match the Apple Watch, Android Wear watches or even its own Pebble Steel, but Time is stealthy surviving for seven reasons besides Kickstarter.

1. Battery life

With seven-day battery life, Pebble Time bests the average uptime of other smartwatches by a whole six days. We've only broken the 24-hour mark with Android Wear by being really conservative with use.

Lasts longer than a Taylor Swift relationship

The 7:1 battery life ratio between Pebble and Android Wear watches has been the reason I've kept the former on my wrist. I'm not ready for daily charges on a non-essential.

Apple Watch, meanwhile, will also require daily charges. Anyone who says it'll last 2.5 hours is a complete moron, but still, the watch isn't expected to go beyond 24 hours.

Sleep tracking is a fun and exciting tool, but don't expect to run those apps on watches that need recharging every night.

2. Price

Pebble Watch pre-orders on Kickstarter are open at $179 (about £115, AU$227). While the even cheaper early bird discounts have all been claimed, this is still a fraction of the price of other watches.

Call mom, tell her you saved a bunch of money

Android Wear watches like the Moto 360, for example, cost $250 (£200, AU$330) and the LG G Watch R is even more at $270 (£200, about AU$400) in some countries. The LG Watch Urban is likely to be the most expensive Android Wear watch at MWC 2015 next week.

Apple Watch is the most pricey starting at $349 (likely north of £225, AU$443). For watches that receive the same basic notifications, that's a big price difference in Pebble's favor.

3. It's not made by Apple (or Google)

I'd say the runner-up reason people don't want an Apple Watch is because they don't feel a need for a smartwatch or any watch, period.

Hipsters: Pebble is like so independent, I'm all totally dependant on it

What's the first reason? Most people simply hate the idea because it's made by "Apple," the first word in the product's name. The commenters are very vocal about this point.

For everyone who has have an iPhone - for work or because they're stuck in a contract - but doesn't mind the "Watch" element, the Pebble Time is the best alternative.

4. Compatible

Pebble Time is compatible with iOS 8 and Android phones, a simple fact that's made the original Pebble and Pebble Steel so easy to use.

Sorry, Windows Phone users. Everyone but you again!

Switching between devices doesn't mean buying a whole new smartwatch. Pebble works with all sorts of smartphones, not just Samsung phones or Apple phones.

Buying into the Apple Watch in April, on the other non-dominate hand, means you're further locked into the iPhone ecosystem. It'll be even harder to leave.

Android Wear is locked down too. Outside of a single unreleased hacked of the Moto 360, it doesn't work with iOS 8 devices, whereas Pebble Time bridges the gap.