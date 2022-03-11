Watch out Intel – AMD could unleash a flood of new Ryzen CPUs in April

Audio player loading…

AMD could be about to launch 10 new Ryzen processors throughout the course of April, according to a new rumor.

This comes from Wccftech, whose sources claim that a host of CPUs will debut, mostly from the current Ryzen 5000 range, but also backed up with a few models from the 4000 (Zen 2) series (bear all the usual caveats about being skeptical around speculation in mind).

Okay, so let’s dive in to look at the purported Ryzen chips which are inbound, the most high-profile of which we know for sure is coming – the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D. This CPU, the first to carry AMD’s innovative 3D V-cache tech, was revealed at CES 2022, but we’ve never got a suggested launch timeframe.

The 5800X3D is rumored to go on sale at the end of March, last we heard, but Wccftech asserts that it will actually hit shelves on April 20, and that’s entirely believable. Indeed, given what’s been aired about this CPU only being produced in small quantities – again a rumor – a later launch date probably seems more likely.

Before that, we’ll see a Ryzen 5700X, plus 5600 and 5500 models, supposedly arrive on April 4 – those processors have been previously rumored, but there’s nothing official on them yet. Wccftech also reckons that these will be joined by Ryzen 4600G, 4500, and 4100 chips (Zen 2 ‘Renoir’ models).

And finally, the article suggests that a vanilla Ryzen 5700, as well as a Ryzen 5100 and 4700 (Zen 2) will emerge at some point in April, as well. So if you tot all those up, that’s 10 processors coming next month in total, or at least that’s the theory.

Mind you, that’s the timeframe for availability, and we’ll get announcements before then, apparently. AMD should spill the details of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D pricing – rumored to be $450 (around £345, AU$615) – and intended launch schedule, maybe in March, and the other Ryzen CPUs mentioned above will theoretically be unveiled on March 15, ahead of their release.

Analysis: CPUs and GPUs galore in April?

Large amounts of salt should be chucked around with all this, as ever, but if nothing else, it certainly gives a hint that AMD is planning something big in terms of launches for next month. The rumored plans here are given extra weight because we have already heard that a few of these additional Ryzen processors are coming alongside the Ryzen 7 5800X3D (the only official known quantity here, of course).

Don’t forget that AMD isn’t just planning this apparent offensive against Intel’s Alder Lake chips on the processor side, but also some major moves on the GPU front. Rumor has it that Team Red is preparing a trio of refreshes of its desktop graphics cards to debut in April, which could be the (long-rumored) RX 6950 XT, plus the 6750 XT and 6650 XT. Wccftech also mentions that its sources believe these revamped graphics cards are set to be revealed on April 20.

So, next month are we going to see 10 new processors and three fresh GPUs? That seems like a lot of production activity in the pipeline, particularly considering that the component shortage isn’t expected to ease until the second half of 2022, which is still a few months away.

Or maybe we could look at this the other way round, and see it as a positive sign that AMD is seeing shortages easing somewhat already, hence allowing the firm to put bigger plans into motion? We can but hope.

Whatever the case, the good thing is that we’ll know very soon, because if these sources are correct, that first CPU unveiling will take place early next week.