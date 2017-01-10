Vizio’s SmartCast app is taking a page from Roku’s book

Sometimes minor news can slip through the cracks at a big show like CES. That's why Vizio saved one smaller announcement for the calm after the storm – Its SmartCast series of TVs are about to get a whole lot smarter.

Vizio said today that it plans on upgrading the SmartCast app – the primary way to control TVs in the E-Series, P-Series and M-Series – and making the app a bit more like Roku. To that end it’s bringing better content recommendation tools and universal search directly to the app.

The biggest change is that you'll soon be able to find highlighted content in the new Featured section that Vizio says will come packed with content recommendations.

For new SmartCast users, Vizio says that the home screen’s Discover section will instead showcase a curated selection of fan favorites, such as non-subscription content from Pluto TV and others, along with other top picks from subscription-based apps.

Not sure where to find Cast-enabled apps?

The SmartCast app home screen will also now include a convenient Cast Apps section, featuring popular Chromecast-enabled apps like Netflix. Select a given app, and it will launch directly on your mobile device. If the app is not yet installed on your device, you’ll be sent directly to the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store to download the desired Chromecast-enabled app.

Vizio’s announcement might not be on par with LG’s new W Series OLED, but hey, sometimes it’s the small things in life that make all the difference.