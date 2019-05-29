Viveport – the Netflix for VR – comes to Windows Mixed Reality headsets

Windows Mixed Reality headsets are about to get even better for gamers with the Viveport subscription service officially supporting the affordable virtual reality (VR) headsets starting June 5.

Viveport is a an online store and subscription service for VR games made by HTC, and was originally launched for the HTC Vive. Later on, it included games that were compatible with Oculus Rift, and now it will also allow Windows Mixed Reality headset owners to download compatible games.

Back in the game

Windows Mixed Reality is a VR platform created by Microsoft and integrated into Windows 10. A number of companies, including Dell, HP and Samsung, have released Mixed Reality headsets, and their ease of installation and more affordable price tags makes them tempting alternatives to the Vive and Oculus Rift.

Their gaming capabilities have been expanded as well, with support for Steam VR and now Viveport, so if you’ve been looking for a way to get into affordable PC VR, then now is a great time.

Windows Mixed Reality hasn’t quite had the success of its competitors, which has led to some people wondering whether Microsoft will remain committed to the platform. With Viveport – and its large selection of VR games – now supporting Windows Mixed Reality, it looks like there may be plenty of life left in the family of headsets.