Virgin Media customers can soon get BT Sport in 4K for free

Are you a Virgin TV customer that already gets BT Sport? Soon you'll have the 4K UHD channel for no extra cost.

From July 30, Virgin TV Full House and VIP bundle customers will get the 4K version of the BT Sport channel added to their package at no extra cost.

You'll need to have a 4K UHD TV and the Virgin TV V6 box to be able to make the most of it though.

First time on Virgin

If you're not a customer with one of those top-end packages, you can add the full BT Sport roster to a new or existing package for £18 extra a month. That'll give you BT Sport 1, 2 and 3 as well as BT Sport ESPN and the new BT Sport UHD channel.

The 4K channel has been available on BT Sport since 2016, but this marks the first time you'll be able to access it directly from your Virgin Media TV.

It means you'll be able to watch all 351 UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League games in UHD as well as 42 live Premiere League matches. BT also has the FA Cup, European Rugby Champions Cup, boxing, MotoGP and much more.