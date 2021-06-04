Verizon's latest free iPhone 11 promo is one of the best iPhone deals this year

Quietly tucked away over at the carrier's site is perhaps one of the best Verizon iPhone deals ever on the slightly older (but still exceptional) iPhone 11. Right now you can pick up this flagship device for free with a new unlimited plan with a total saving of $699.

Free iPhone deals over at Verizon aren't particularly rare - it's actually a common promotion. However, we're used to seeing this sort of 'free with a new plan' promotion on cheaper devices, like the iPhone SE or iPhone XR - not on flagship devices like the iPhone 11. Even if this device is a little older now, it's still a very powerful phone indeed, and, since it still retails for $699.99 new (compared to the SE's $399), you're getting absolutely stellar bang for the buck here.

There are two caveats we'd point out here. One: you'll need to be signing up to an (expensive) unlimited data plan specifically to be eligible, and two: the iPhone 11 isn't 5G compatible. That second one won't be a deal breaker for some, especially since 4G is still pretty damn speedy, but bear in mind you won't be getting the fastest speeds possible on the Verizon network. For that, you'll need to consider Verizon's iPhone deals on the iPhone 12 series.

Verizon iPhone deals this week

Apple iPhone 11: $24.99 free with a new unlimited plan at Verizon

Perhaps the best kept secret on the entire Verizon site this week is the carrier's latest promotion on the venerable (but still amazing) iPhone 11. Right now you can get this 2019 flagship device for absolutely free with a new unlimited data plan - no trade-ins needed at all. This is the kind of iPhone deal we've become accustomed to see on the iPhone SE or XR, so you're definitely getting a lot of handset for the money here.

