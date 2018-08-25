Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga football online for free

Live stream Valladolid vs Barcelona - where and when Valladolid vs Barcelona takes place in the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday, August 25. Kick-off is a late 10.15pm locally, which is 9.15pm BST, 4.15pm ET, 1.15m PT and 6.15am AET on Monday morning.

The new season means new coverage of football around the world, with live matches even reaching Facebook. Real Valladolid against Barcelona is one of the latest fixtures to be hosted on the social network, and we're here to help you tune in to the free live stream regardless of where you are in the world.

Barcelona were in imperious form as they swept past Alaves on La Liga's opening weekend. Now donning the captain's armband, Lionel Messi scored twice in spectacular fashion with Phil Coutinho thumping home the other. If that combination isn't enough to worry their opposition on Saturday, there's the added threat of Luis Suarez who will be hungry for his first goal of the season.

Valladolid are among La Liga's new boys having won promotion from the Segunda Division via the play-offs last season. One of the few players they spent money on this summer was midfield man Ruben Alcarez, who will need to be at his best to stifle Barcelona's possession football on Saturday.

Are we set for another Messi masterclass or could an upset be on the cards? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a free live stream of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid in La Liga.

How to stream Valladolid vs Barcelona live in the UK

As mentioned above, little-known subscription service Eleven Sports has nabbed the La Liga rights from Sky Sports, meaning Spanish football has a brand new home in the UK. Kick-off for this one is 9.15pm BST and the good news is that this fixture is one of Eleven's weekly picks to be shown for free on its Facebook page - we're just hoping the glitches of last weekend have now been ironed out. If you're outside the UK, you can tune in to Eleven Sports by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona: US live stream

BeIN Sports is the La Liga broadcaster in the USA, with kick-off for this one at 4.15pm ET and 1.15pm PT. If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIn Connect is the service you need. Alternatively, you can follow the VPN route and stream for free via the Eleven Sports UK Facebook page.

How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona: Canada live stream

BeIn Sports is also the 2018/19 La Liga broadcaster in Canada. Kick-off is at 4.15pm Toronto time and if you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIn Connect is the place to go. As stated above, you could also follow the VPN route and head to Eleven Sport's UK Facebook page which will be streaming the match for free.

How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona: Australia live stream

The BeIN Sports La Liga monopoly stretches to Australia too. Barcelona's match at Valladolid kicks off at 6.15am Sunday morning down under, so stay in on Saturday night and set those alarms if you want to catch this one live. If you're not a BeIN subscriber, you've also got the VPN option above, enabling you to stream for free via the Eleven Sports UK Facebook page.

