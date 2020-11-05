Up to 40% off Yeedi robot vacuums in this Amazon Black Friday deal

If you're looking to take a load off the housework this winter, then there's no better way to that than with a robot vacuum. Seriously, who enjoys vacuuming? Especially when you can just push a button and leave it to it.

This early Amazon Black Friday deals will let you do just that. You can get these Yeedi robot vacuums up to $70 off:

The Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale at just $89.99 on Amazon, (from $149.99) and the Yeedi K650 Robot Wi-Fi Vacuum Cleaner (the one that works with Alexa) is down from $219.99 to $149.99.

But you must be quick – these deals end at 3am EST.

And if you're in the mood for more bargains, even more early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are dropping on Amazon now.

Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner (black) $149.99 $89.99 on Amazon

Save $60 on this 1500Pa robot vacuum cleaner from Yeedi. Features a 110 min runtime, a low profile for cleaning under beds/sofas, specialized brushes for pet hair, and is self-charging. Comes with a remote control. This deal ends at 3am EST so act fast!

Yeedi K650 Robot Wi-Fi Vacuum Cleaner (white) $219.99 $149.99 on Amazon

Save $70 on this 2000Pa robotic vacuum cleaner from Yeedi. Features an XXL-Size 800ml dustbin, with a 130-min runtime. Is compatible with Alexa and boundary strips. Ideal for pet hair. Self-charging. This deal ends at 3am EST so act fast!

