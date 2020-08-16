UFC 252 live stream: how to watch Miocic vs Cormier 3 (and the rest) from anywhere now

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have already served up tow brutal encounters for MMA fans, and today sees them bring the trilogy to a crashing conclusion in Las Vegas. Read on as we explain how to live stream UFC 252 and catch Miocic vs Cormier 3 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier live UFC 252 sees the MMA carnival return to the USA, with the UFC Apex in Las Vegas the venue for another behind-closed- doors event. The main card is expected to begin at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST. It's a PPV event in most countries, but folks in the UK have it good thanks to BT Sport - and folk abroad need only grab a top-quality VPN to access the streaming service just like they would at home.

The highly-anticipated clash between the two Americans sees Miocic put his heavyweight title on the line and finally settle the argument as to who the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time is. The first meeting between the two was back in July 2018, with Cormier taking initial bragging rights after delivering a first-round knockout to take the heavyweight championship. Miocic went on to made amends in their rematch last August with a devastating fourth-round TKO to take the title back.

This fight is the culmination of their historic rivalry, with UFC honcho Dana White going so far as to say the winner will earn the right to be called the promotion's heavyweight GOAT.

The fight could mark Cormier's last appearance in the Octagon. The 41-year-old, who stands as the first UFC fighter to win and defend both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, has suggested in the run up that he'll retire following this trilogy bout.

Read on as we explain how to get a UFC 252 live stream and watch Miocic vs Cormier 3 online anywhere in the world.

Don't miss out - get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV event

How to watch UFC 252 from outside your country

UFC fans wanting to watch Miocic vs Cormier and all the rest of the card may find they run into trouble if they're abroad. This is because geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service if you're not in its country of origin - but there is a solution.

It comes in the form of a VPN - a nifty piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons it's the best all-round Virtual Private Network for streaming events like UFC 252 live from abroad. Another is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

View Deal

How to watch UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier live stream and UK start time

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events - including UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier. The great news for subscribers is that tonight's card is being shown on the BT Sport 1, which means unlike most other countries, you won't have to splash out a hefty PPV fee to watch the action. The main event is due to start at 3am BST. Subscribers can stream all the action online via the broadcaster's website or app. And as you've no doubt heard, BT now offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. This not only gets you access to tonight's full event, but will also cover all forthcoming UFC events. It's also got exclusive coverage of the Champions League and the Europa League, so grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass today. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual UFC coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

UFC 252 live stream: watch Miocic v Cormier and today's full card online

UFC fans in the US will be well aware by now that ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all of the biggest MMA fights around for the US market. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 252 tonight in the US, with that massive Miocic v Cormier trilogy fight the main event slated to start at around 10pm ET (7pm PT) . Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you haven't, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98 - orders are already open. While that might sound like a lot, it's not just getting you the UFC 252 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone) - a savings of over 25% in total. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



How to watch a UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Miocic v Cormier trilogy decider is scheduled to be a PPV event, with most major cable providers now offering the fight for purchase - Shaw Direct, for instance, currently has it live for CA$64.99, and you can find a full list of Canadian providers of the fight here. Start times for the main card are the same as in the US, so 10pm ET/7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 252: live stream Miocic v Cormier 3 in Australia

For anyone over in Australia, the place to head for UFC 252 is Foxtel Main Event, priced at AUS$54.95. Orders are now open, with the action set to get underway in Australia on Sunday, July 12 from 12pm AEST. However, you'll also be to watch selected parts of the UFC 252 card for much less via over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE 14-day trial and is also home to every AFL and NRL match Down Under.

Miocic v Cormier live stream: how to watch UFC 252 in New Zealand

Fans based in New Zealand are able to catch this much anticipated match-up over on Sky Arena, which is now taking bookings. Similar to most other TV platforms, UFC 252 is a pay-per-view and costs NZ$39.95 for access to the main card (prelims aren't included). The UFC 252 start time in New Zealand is set for 2pm local time on Sunday, August 16.

UFC 252 full card

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier (C) Heavyweight title fight

Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera; Bantamweight

Junior Dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweight

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili; Bantamweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba; Light heavyweight

Who are Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier?

Nicknamed "The Baddest Man On The Planet", 37-year-old Stipe Miocic is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the whole of UFC, with his speed, right cross and hooks, alongside his peerless counterpunching his strongest attributes

The part-time firefighter paramedic is the only fighter in UFC history to successfully defend the Heavyweight division title three times in a row. He also holds the record for most strikes landed in a single fight, after hitting the target an astonishing 361 times against New Zealand's Mike Hunt during their Fight Night 65 showdown in Adelaide, Australia back in 2015.

Lafayette, Louisiana's Daniel Cormier may be one of the smallest fighters in both the Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight divisions, but his explosive mix of superior boxing skills and devastating wrestling throws has worked to excellent effect, leading him to become only the second fighter to hold titles in both weight classes simultaneously. The 41-year-old has overall record of 22 wins, two losses and a no contest over the course of his mixed martial arts career.

Who is the favorite to win the Miocic vs Cormier fight?

The bookies appear to be split down the middle on this fight with no clear favourite among those offering odds. While a draw would leave many UFC fans unsatisfied, an honours-even result would provide a fitting end to one of most well-matched rivalries in the sport's history and maybe the smartest bet.

When did Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier last step into the ring?

The two fighters will be stepping into the octagon for the first time since their rematch fight in in August 2019 at UFC 241 at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California. That fight saw Miocic eventually prevail in the fourth round after landing a flurry of clean left hooks to Cormier's body before following it up with punches to the head to end the encounter and reclaim the title.

While Miocic took back the belt, it came at a price, with the reinstated heavyweight champ suffering retinal damage due to multiple eye pokes received in the fight - an injury that has kept him out of action up until this weekend's main event.

What are the other highlights from UFC 252?

Much of the focus beneath the main event will be on rising star Sean O'Malley and his Bantamweight face-off against Marlon Vera and whether the enormous hype surrounding the undefeated 25-year-old from Montana is justified.

The night's most entertaining fight could potentially come in the form of Junior Dos Santos heavyweight division showdown Jairzinho Rozenstruik, which looks set to be close run battle between two of UFC's most mighty hitters.