Two different Samsung Galaxy SmartTag trackers could land alongside the Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range is set to be announced on Thursday (January 14), but it looks increasingly likely that these phones won’t be the only devices unveiled, as Samsung will probably also announce the Galaxy SmartTag, and now we’re hearing that there might be a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus as well.

That’s according to Ishan Agarwal (a leaker with a good track record) who revealed this information to 91Mobiles.

Based on previous rumors we expect the Galaxy SmartTag to work like a Tile tracker, allowing you to use it to track lost or stolen belongings, and Agarwal additionally claims that both SmartTag models will come in Black, Oatmeal, Denim Blue, and Mint shades, and that they’ll be sold in packs of two and four.

Always be able to find your phone

Agarwal hasn’t shared anything else about the SmartTag Plus, but claims that the basic Samsung Galaxy SmartTag will automatically connect to all of your Galaxy devices, and will allow you to locate your phone by double tapping the button on the SmartTag. This will supposedly cause your phone to ring and can also be used to share its location with family and friends.

Apparently the Galaxy SmartTag will also be end-to-end encrypted and use something called ‘Privacy ID’ for security, and it should be as compact as you’d hope, apparently coming in at 40 x 40 x 10mm and weighing 13g.

Presumably the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus will have all the same features (though its weight and dimensions may differ) but with some additional features on top, but what those will be we’re not yet sure.

As well as being able to track your phone with them we expect that you’ll also be able to track the SmartTag and SmartTag Plus from your phone – so if, say, you put a SmartTag in your wallet or purse, you’ll be able to locate that.

Assuming the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is announced on Thursday we’ll know for sure soon, and TechRadar will be sure to bring you all the details, so check back then.