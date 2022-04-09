Trying to buy a microSD card proved to me that Amazon is becoming a scammers' paradise

Audio player loading…

Last weekend, I went to buy a microSD card for my Steam Deck from Amazon. OK, that’s not the most interesting start to a story you’ve probably read, but what should have been a quick and easy search and purchase, instead turned into a rather demoralizing experience where I realized how bad the situation has become with Amazon and scam products.

I’ve bought plenty of things on Amazon before (and usually hate myself for it), but the situation with microSDs really took me back. Upon searching for a microSD on Amazon, the results mix well known brands with unbranded microSD cards with prices (and capacities) that seem to be too good to be true – and sadly are.

Usually, if you’re buying storage such as microSD or a Solid State Drive (SSD) for your PC, you should invest in a well-known and trustworthy brand. However, as I was looking for a microSD card that would just hold some games, and with the Steam Deck not supporting the fastest microSD speeds, I clicked on a few of the unbranded ones first.

The biggest initial red flag with these products is that they are drastically cheaper than other cards. A 128GB SanDisk microSD card would go for around £25 to £50 (between $30 - $65), while these suspicious microSDs go for a lot less.

Another big warning was the fact that some of these cards were promising 1TB (terabyte) or storage for the same amount as a 64GB card. This obviously doesn’t make much sense, even if you think that you pay extra for a well-known brand. Also, 1TB microSD cards are very rare – only a few manufacturers make them, mainly because it’s difficult to fit so much capacity into a small microSD card. This means that legitimate 1TB microSD cards are very expensive – usually around £160 / $200, which is around ten times the amount these dodgy microSD cards were going for.

So, lesson one: If something seems too good to be true, that might be the case, so approach with caution.

Reviews to the rescue

Usually, this kind of price discrepancy would be enough for me to close my wallet and run, but I was intrigued to know how they were selling these microSDs so cheaply. Rather naively, I still thought that they were offering the capacities they were claiming. After all, there were loads of them – and some were even showing up as sponsored results. Surely Amazon wouldn’t allow such blatant false advertising? How wrong I was.

The good thing about Amazon is that buyers are able to leave reviews, and while not all the microSD cards had reviews (another big red flag), many of them did. I was expecting poor reviews because maybe the microSD cards weren’t particularly fast or reliable, which would explain their cheap price.

However, to my horror – and amazement – the reviews explained that these were indeed complete scams and that the microSD cards they were sent didn’t offer the capacities that were advertised. I was shocked, as I hadn’t realized how easy it is to sell fake products.

Lesson two: Always read customer reviews. These are great ways to find out if something is what it claims. If there’s a product with no reviews, avoid it. Sadly, Amazon has another issue with fake reviews boosting the scores of certain products, but in this case, the legitimate reviews warned me off wasting my money.

How does the scam work?

The reviews didn’t go into detail about the scams, so I did a bit of digging myself. It looks like what’s happening is that real microSD cards are sent out, but with (much) smaller capacities than what is advertised. However, they are formatted in a way that makes the device you insert it into think that the card has the capacity the scammer claims.

It seems there’s also a script included that deletes data on the microSD card if you go over the real capacity. This way, people who have bought the microSD card may not know that anything is amiss until they try to access the files they’ve saved on the microSD card and find that their files are either corrupt or missing completely.

Once victims figure this out, they struggle to get in contact with the seller or get a refund.

Amazon needs to fix this

This situation is pretty awful, and not a good look for Amazon. You’re supposed to be able to buy in confidence from the site, but the sheer size of the online store seems to have allowed unscrupulous sellers to con unsuspecting buyers.

I was lucky because I knew what to look out for, but there will be many people who may think these products are legitimate. To make matters worse, some of these were highlighted as sponsored products within the search results, again giving the impression that they are legitimate, while also highlighting how emboldened scammers have become.

Amazon’s well-known issues with false reviews can also make it hard to know what to buy. Since last weekend, I’ve searched again for the microSD cards, and many have disappeared. While this may seem like Amazon is moving against the sellers, new fake microSD card listings have appeared, this time without the many negative reviews that warned me off buying them.

Amazon needs to do something about this, as it’s certainly harming its reputation. In the end, I bought a microSD card from a known brand and a different retailer, so I could be sure it was legitimate.

If Amazon doesn’t crack down on these scams, then it could lose even more sales in the future.