Hidden data center threat: how fraudulent hard drives are jeopardizing business operations

The modern economy is built on data. Every business, from small enterprises to multinational corporations, relies on massive amounts of storage infrastructure to keep operations running smoothly.

But what if the very foundation of this infrastructure—your hard drives—weren’t what they claimed to be? A growing crisis is emerging in the data storage market: fraudulent hard drives, falsely sold as new, are infiltrating the supply chain, putting businesses, government agencies, and data centers at risk.

Dr. Doug Milburn Social Links Navigation Co-founder and President of 45Drives.

The growing threat of counterfeit and fraudulent hard drives

The problem of counterfeit and fraudulently resold hard drives is escalating, and enterprise-grade drives such as Seagate Exos and IronWolf Pro HDDs are primary targets. Fraudsters manipulate serial numbers, QR codes, and firmware data to conceal prior usage, effectively repackaging used drives as new. Some reports indicate that these drives have logged over 27,000 hours of prior use—equivalent to more than three years of continuous operation—before being repurposed and resold.

This issue has profound implications beyond mere financial loss. For industries where data integrity is paramount—such as finance, healthcare, and cloud services—using compromised drives can lead to catastrophic failures, security vulnerabilities, and compliance violations.

The hidden dangers of fraudulent drives

When businesses unknowingly purchase fraudulent drives, they expose themselves to several critical risks:

1. Data security vulnerabilities

Previously used drives may contain residual data, raising concerns about data leakage and cybersecurity threats. Even if formatted, data remnants can sometimes be recovered, posing compliance issues in regulated industries like healthcare (HIPAA) and finance (GDPR, PCI-DSS).

2. Reliability and performance issues

Hard drives degrade over time due to mechanical wear and tear. A drive that has already been in use for years has a significantly higher failure rate than a truly new drive, leading to unexpected downtime, data corruption, and loss of operational efficiency.

3. Compliance and regulatory risks

Regulatory compliance standards demand strict control over IT hardware procurement. Fraudulent drives introduce an unknown element into an organization's infrastructure, potentially violating compliance policies for data protection and hardware lifecycle management.

4. Increased maintenance costs

Organizations that unknowingly install used drives in critical systems may face higher replacement costs, increased IT support requirements, and lost productivity due to premature failures. What initially seemed like a cost-saving purchase can quickly turn into a financial liability.

The root cause: unauthorized supply chains

Fraudulent drives often originate from unauthorized or gray-market resellers who source used hardware, repackage it, and sell it as new. Without robust verification mechanisms, even reputable procurement channels can unknowingly distribute counterfeit storage devices.

Experts recommend buying only from manufacturer-authorized distributors, where drives arrive factory-sealed and untouched. But even this approach is not foolproof, as counterfeiters continue to refine their methods. Organizations must take a proactive stance in verifying the authenticity of their hardware purchases.

Recognizing the widespread nature of this problem, industry experts and organizations have developed drive verification tools that allow businesses to check the actual usage history of a hard drive. These tools extract key drive metrics such as:

Power-on hours: Identifying how long the drive has been in operation.

SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) data: Providing insights into drive health and past failures.

Firmware authenticity checks: Detecting tampering with drive identification.

IT teams should look for solutions that are available as open-source utilities, allowing them to verify their hardware before installation. Organizations should incorporate these verification steps into their procurement and deployment processes.

A call for greater transparency in IT procurement

The rise of fraudulent hard drives represents a serious and growing challenge for businesses worldwide. As organizations continue to expand their digital infrastructure, ensuring the authenticity and reliability of hardware components is essential. Data security, regulatory compliance, and operational stability depend on it.

The responsibility lies with both vendors and buyers to implement stricter verification processes. Businesses must insist on transparency from suppliers and leverage verification tools to confirm that they receive genuine, factory-new drives. By adopting a proactive approach, organizations can protect their data infrastructure from unseen threats and avoid the costly consequences of fraudulent hardware.

We've featured the best privacy tool and anonymous browser.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro