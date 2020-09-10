Try Amazon Music HD free for 90 days with this trial

Amazon Music HD free trials don't come around too often - we're more used to seeing Amazon Music Unlimited taster periods hit the headlines. However, this week new subscribers can choose between both memberships, with Amazon offering a fantastic 90 day trial of Amazon Music HD in both the US and UK.

That's three months of HD music streaming available whenever you like and integrated easily across the range of Echo devices. You'd usually be spending $14.99 (£14.99) a month for this service, so picking up 90 days free will save you nearly $45. That's an excellent discount, but watch out because this will auto-renew unless you decide to cancel.

If you don't need to listen to your tunes with double the bitrate of more standard streaming services, you can also take advantage of Amazon's 60-million song library with a cheaper Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. A 30 day free trial is also available in both the US and UK right now.

It's rare to find Amazon Music HD free trials, so we'd recommend jumping on this one soon to avoid disappointment as this offer will end in October. You'll find more information just below as well as all the other Amazon services trials available right now.

Amazon Music HD and Unlimited free trials

Amazon Music HD free for 90 days: Amazon US | Amazon UK

The premium Amazon Music HD subscription is available for free for 90 days in both the US and UK right now. That's excellent news for any new subscribers curious about listening to over 60 million songs in ultra-HD with more than double the bitrate of other standard streaming services. This offer will auto-renew at a rate of $14.99 (£14.99) for non-Prime members and $12.99 (£12.99) for Prime members per month.

View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited free for 30 days: Amazon US | Amazon UK

Or, if you want to test out the cheaper Amazon Music Unlimited subscription you can test it out with a free 30 day trial right now. You're getting the same 60 million-strong library here, though without the extra quality boost, but auto-renewing at a rate of $9.99 (£9.99) a month for non-Prime members and £7.99 a month for UK Prime members.

View Deal

More Amazon free trials

Amazon Prime | Sign up for a 30-day free trial

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and enjoy all the perks such as free two-day shipping, entertainment, exclusive deals, and more. You can cancel at any time, and your account must have a current, valid credit card to begin the free trial. Find more information about Amazon Prime free trials.

View Deal

Audible free trial | Get a 30-day free trial of Audible

With this 30-day Audible free trial, you'll get one free audiobook to begin with, plus another two Audible Original audiobooks. If you're not happy with your initial selections, then you can swap them, free of charge - and they're yours to keep, forever. You can also cancel the trial at any time and still have full access to your free Audible ebooks. Find more information about Audible free trials.

View Deal

Kindle Unlimited 30 day free trial | US | UK | AUS

The Kindle Unlimited free trial currently stands at 30 days in the US, UK, and Australia. That gives you a month of the ebook subscription service for free to test it out, but be warned that this will auto-renew at the standard price once the month is up. Find more information about Amazon Kindle Unlimited free trials.

View Deal

Looking for more? You'll need some equipment to make the most your new Amazon Music HD subscription, so check out the latest Amazon Echo deals and sales, or take a look at the best Bose speaker deals available right now.