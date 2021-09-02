Treat your electric car to a Labor Day deal with free charging all weekend

Summer is ending, but there's still plenty of time for a road trip. That's the message Electrify America is sending with its four days of unlimited charging across its entire network for the Labor Day holiday.

This Labor Day deal starts on Friday, September 3 and extends through Monday, September 6, and is offered to all customers.

You'll still need the Electrify America app, but taking advantage of the deal should be as easy as plugging in and following the instructions on your smartphone. The company says that no promo codes or additional steps are required.

You may be eligible for more

The company also provides charging services to owners of electric vehicles from Ford, Volkswagen, and others.

VW ID.4 owners, for example, get three years of unlimited charging across the Electrify America network, while Ford Mustang Mach-E customers get 250 kilowatt-hours of complementary charging. Hyundai EV owners can take advantage of a similar benefit.

Electrify America offers a $4 monthly Pass+ subscription, which discounts charging prices by about 25 percent. Depending on where you live, you could be charged by the minute or by kilowatt-hour, and pricing for each unit varies from location to location.

The exceptions to this statement are Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, and West Virginia, because Electrify America does not have any chargers in those states.

Everyone else, however, can take advantage of this promotion regardless of where you live or how you're billed for charging services - so it's time to hit the roads.