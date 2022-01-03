Today's best Fitbit deal is the Fitbit Sense on sale for a record-low price at Amazon

Kick off your new year's resolution with this fantastic Fitbit deal that we've spotted at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Fitbit Sense on sale for $189.99 when you apply the additional $9.96 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $110 and the lowest price we've seen for the feature-packed smartwatch.



Fitbit deals are always popular at the start of the new year and today's discount is the best bargain we've spotted. The additional coupon is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should snag this bargain today before it's too late.

Today's best Fitbit deal

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $190 at Amazon

Save $110 - For a limited time, you can get the Fitbit Sense on sale for a record-low price of $190 when you apply the additional $10 savings at checkout. The Fitbit Sense goes beyond everyday activity tracking to offer additional stress, skin temperature, and heart monitoring and provides six-plus days of battery life.

Released last year, the Fitbit Sense is packed with advanced health features and GPS technology while also keeping you connected with apps, messaging, and notifications. The swimproof smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep, and includes an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity, which claims to indicate your body's response to stress.

