Three wins Deal of the Year at Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017

We've been loving Three's immense 30GB SIM only deal for some time. But now it's official - it's the very best phone deal of the year, and it has a Mobile Choice Consumer Award to prove it.



Last night was the seventeeth Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017 - this year powered by TechRadar - where we celebrated the finest phones, retailers and networks in the UK.

Three bagged a hat-trick of awards, including Best Network for Data, Best Network for Roaming and the much coveted TechRadar Deal of the Year.

Giving you a massive 30GB of data for a mere £18 per month, the judges remarked: 'The SIM only market has grown massively this year, and this Three deal offers incredible value, considering the sheer amount of data you get. No other network or reseller gets close to this price.'

And the best news is that it just got even better - you can now get a 30GB data, all-you-can eat minutes and texts SIM for only £17 per month!

Phone Deal of the Year

Although Three walked away with the gong on the night, the category was fiercely fought between six killer mobile phone deals. The other nominees included:

The nominee list shows that there are fantastic deals to be had across the year - not just on Black Friday - and for a range of purchasing needs. Whether you want the latest and greatest flagship with all the data, or a cheap and cheerful handset that's kinder on the budget.

Best SIM only deals

Three has really owned the SIM only market over the last year, with its bargain basement pricing. Its latest 12GB for £12 tariff is already looking like a contender for next year's prize!

You can narrow down the price to suit you by checking out the custom-made comparison chart on our dedicated best SIM only deals page.