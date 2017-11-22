This Windows 10 tablet is the star of Huawei's early Black Friday sale

There are always a ton of laptop deals on Black Friday and while you might be keeping your eye on discounts from Dell, Lenovo, HP and all the usual players, you should definitely check out these deals from Huawei. Better known for its smartphones, the Chinese electronics super-giant has steadily been making headway into Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 tablets and other laptop devices.
Huawei MateBook E (Microsoft Signature Edition)
Now $499 (was $799) – $300 off
If you think the Microsoft Surface Pro is too thick and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is too ridiculous, then the Huawei MateBook E might just be perfect for you. What’s more, with its price discounted to just $499, it’s one of the most affordable 2-in-1 tablets you’ll see on sale today. View Deal
Huawei MateBook X (Microsoft Signature Edition)
Now S799 (was $1,099) – $300 off
The Huawei Matebook X is one fine Ultrabook, and now you can get the coveted Microsoft Signature Edition at a great $300 discount. Not only are you saving some huge bucks, this laptop comes bundled with a USB-C dock included (take notes, Apple) and a year subscription of Office 365 Personal.View Deal
Mobile to go
On top of deep discounts on laptops and 2-in-1 devices, Huawei is serving up some hot deals on its smartphones. Here are just a few choice deals you’ll want to get your hands on – and fast.
Honor 6X
Now $144 (was $199) – $55 off
The Honor 6X is one of the most affordable phablet’s you’ll find on sale for less than $150. Despite its bargain basement price, it’s still teeming with value, thanks to its full-featured specs and dual cameras.View Deal
Huawei Mate 9
Now $464 (was $499) – $35 off
The Huawei Mate 9 is a full featured Android phone that’s just as big as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and packs some unique features. This 5.9-inch smartphone includes a dual-camera system with Leica lenses, Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant and a large 4,000mAh battery to help you get through the day. View Deal
