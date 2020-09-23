This RTX 2080 gaming laptop deal offers stunning specs for just $1,599

Gaming laptop deals at Newegg are offering up some stunning savings on top spec machines, but this $1,400 saving on the Asus ROG Zephyrus is the cream of the crop. The 15.6-inch gaming laptop offers some incredible specs that you just don't find at this $1,599.99 price point, which marks a vast improvement over the $2,999.99 MSRP.

Not only is that an excellent saving, but picking up a gaming laptop deal with an RTX 2080 GPU at this price is a stunning offer. You are dropping down a generation of processor to keep those costs low, but a hexa-core 8th generation i7 processor will work hard for you, especially with 16GB RAM at its disposal. You can make the most of those graphics with a 144Hz IPS display as well.

We're rounding up this Asus ROG Zephyrus S gaming laptop deal just below, but you'll also find cheaper rigs available in the US, UK, and Australia at the bottom of the page. Or, if you're looking for even more deals, head over to our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals available this week.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus S 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,999.99 $1,599.99 at Newegg

This premium gaming laptop has joined us in the sub-$2,000 region this week, thanks to a stunning $1,400 price drop at Newegg. You're picking up mind-blowing RTX 2080 graphics in here, with a hexacore 8th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD to keep them in check.

View Deal

More gaming laptop deals

Looking for something a little cheaper? Starter rigs can often be found for far less than the $1,599 price tag further up the page. You'll find the lowest prices around on these gaming laptop deals just below.

If you're looking for a less RGB-flavored machine, check out the latest cheap laptop deals, but if you're upgrading the rest of your setup as well you might like the best gaming mouse deals available right now, or the latest cheap gaming monitor sales.