This RTX 3060 gaming PC is just $999 at Newegg thanks to a huge price cut

Over at Newegg this week, you can find an awesome gaming PC deal on this RTX 3060-equipped ABS Master for just $999 (was $1,399).

A $400 price cut makes this easily one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PC pre-builts we've seen yet. Featuring a super-powerful GPU, Intel i5 11400F processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD means, this one's all set for excellent 1080p gaming performance out of the box.

While we haven't tested this one personally, this ABS Master looks like one of the better cheap mid-range pre-builds out there at the moment. Not only does it have dual-channel RAM (companies usually cheap out by putting only one stick in), but it's also got an aftermarket cooler for the CPU. While cooling on this Core i5 wouldn't be an issue with a stock cooler per se, it's a nice upgrade to have - plus, it just looks cool with its full RGB lighting.

Aesthetics-wise, you're also looking to get a fairly decent Rosewill Zircon case with this pre-built too. While the RGB bling might not appeal to everyone, it's pretty subtle with this one - plus, it'll be super easy to upgrade in a few years when graphics card prices finally drop (we hope).

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming PC deals in your region just below.

Cheap RTX 3060 gaming PC at Newegg

ABS Master gaming PC: $1,399 $999.99 at Newegg

Save $400 and pick up what's easily one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PC deals we've seen yet at Newegg. Featuring a powerful graphics card, Intel Core i5-11400F processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this ABS Master is a perfect mid-range game for speedy 1080p gaming. Coming with a great set-up out the box and a decent case, this is a good choice if you're looking for a base to upgrade on for a few years down the line.

Alternatively, go mobile with our roundup of this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals, featuring a ton of great choices for under $1,000.