This new Kogan TV gives you 4K for under $500

When it comes to bang for your buck, it's pretty hard to beat Kogan's range of affordable TVs. Sure, they may not be able to boast top-of-the-line specs, but they come pretty close, and do so while undercutting the competition by hundreds of dollars in the process.

Available as of today, the Aussie manufacturer has unveiled its brand new Series 8 KU8000 range of 4K TVs, and as expected, they're priced extremely competitively.

Kicking off the company's new range is the Kogan 49" Agora Smart 4K LED TV, priced at $429. Next is our top pick, the Kogan 55" Agora Smart 4K LED TV, which comes in at $499. Finally, Kogan's also got 65-incher in the Kogan 65" Agora Smart 4K LED TV, which will set you back $899.

Pretty 4King Cheap

If you think the low prices equal low quality, think again – the 49-inch and 65-inch models feature Samsung panels, while the 55-incher sports an LG display.

Each of the TVs has a max resolution of 3840 x 2160 (60Hz), with 4 x HDMI 2.0 inputs (HDCP 2.2, 1 x ARC) and 2 x USB 2.0 ports. Internet connectivity is available via Ethernet port or Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n).

The Series 8 KU8000 range is also powered by an Android 5.1 operating system, which should provide you access to Netflix and most other streaming and catch-up services.

Admittedly, there is a pretty big downside to this range in that the TVs do not include any sort of HDR support – arguably the most impressive and important feature of any 4K television these days. Still, if higher resolutions are what you're after, you'll be hard-pressed to find cheaper Ultra HD TVs than these.