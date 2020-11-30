This might be the toughest smartwatch ever and it's $30 off in Cyber Monday sales

If your ideal Cyber Monday smartwatch deal is on a hardy device that'll last you a long time, we've got just the thing for you - the Amazfit T-Rex is at a new low price on Amazon and it fits the bill perfectly.

This smartwatch – released at the beginning of the year – has a military-grade design, a long-lasting battery life of up to 20 days, and 14 different sports tracking modes. One of its biggest selling points was its price, as Amazfit smartwatches tend to be great value for money, and this Cyber Monday deal makes that point even more apparent by knocking $30 off the asking price.

Now you can pick up the Amazfit T-Rex for $109.99, its lowest-ever price - admittedly, that's only a few dollars below its last lowest price, but that's still something.

Amazfit T-Rex: $139.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This rugged-build smartwatch is a great-value device. It has everything you'd expect from a good smartwatch like heart rate monitoring, workout tracking and GPS tracking, as well as a long-lasting battery and a hardy design to survive wind and rain.

We gave the Amazfit T-Rex three-and-a-half stars out of five in our review, praising the solid fitness tracking, long-lasting battery life and great value for money presented (which is even more the case now).

We weren't as big fans of the chunky design, smudgy screen or lack of mapping features, but depending on how you use your watch, you might not mind that as much.

